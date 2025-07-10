Kendall Jenner may be the supermodel in the Kardashian and Jenner fam, but she isn’t the only one. Though the 818 Tequila founder was mostly the lone runway fixture for almost a decade, her stylish sibs have also been making huge splashes on catwalks in recent years. Her younger sis, Kylie, for example, topped headlines last October when she made her Paris Fashion Week debut and closed the season in Coperni’s finale look. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, nearly broke the internet when she modeled alongside the likes of Naomi Campbell and Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga’s July 2022 couture show.

On Wednesday, July 9, Balenciaga’s decade-long creative director, Demna Gvasalia, released his final collection for the label before heading to his new post at Gucci. Naturally, he pulled out all the stops for his final bow at Paris Couture Week and called in his faves — Kardashian included.

Kim’s Boudoir-Inspired Look

While the rest of her clan has been notably absent for the Haute Couture’s Fall/Winter 2025 season, Kardashian wouldn’t miss Gvasalia’s final show. They go way back, after all (but more on that later).

She didn’t just attend as a front-row guest either; Kardashian surprised guests by sauntering down the runway. The SKIMS founder wore an ivory dress that looked straight out of the boudoir. Giving a whiff of Old Hollywood, the nightgown-esque dress featured a décolletage-forward neckline with a lace trim.

She Wore Over 250 Carats Of Diamonds

Though Kardashian’s accessories were also chic — see her matching sepia-toned, pointed-toe pumps and glamorous fur coat — her jewels completely stole the show. She layered two jaw-dropping diamond necklaces from Lorraine Schwartz with approximately 250 carats. Meanwhile, her sparkly chandelier earrings were once worn by Elizabeth Taylor.

...Plus Two Pantaboots Looks

Gvasalia’s influence on Kardashian’s fashion is undeniable. After he introduced the pantaboot, aka a hybrid piece combining leggings with pointed heels, at Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2017 show, the avant-garde item became Kardashian’s signature look.

Fittingly, for Gvasalia’s final collection, Kardashian paid homage to her favorite designs and wore not one, but two pantaboot looks before and after the show. For her fitting a day prior to the show, she channeled her Balenciaga Barbie era (circa 2022) in a bubblegum pink halter dress with a keyhole cutout and thigh-high slit that unveiled matching pantaboots. Similarly, after the show, Kardashian slipped into a similar halter-dress-and-pantaboots combo, albeit in white.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

It’s the end of an era.