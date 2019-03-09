Two months apart and two of a kind: On March 9, Kim Kardashian shared photos of daughter Chicago and niece True that had the mom looking to the future. "I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol" the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the adorable post. (Same, Kim, same.) True's mom Khloé Kardashian, who shares the 11-month-old with ex Tristan Thompson, quickly took note of the the sweet shots, commenting, "Our little ladies!!!!!!"

The previous night, Kim put 13-month-old daughter with husband Kanye West in the social media spotlight again, sharing an Instagram Story video of Chicago walking in her neon heels. “Where are you going?” she sweetly asks the tot. In case you're wondering, the Yeezy pumps cost $592, per People. That's one well-heeled toddler, indeed.

But Chicago's mother-daughter accessories lesson didn't end there. “Oh, you want your purse to go with it?” Kim asked her girl before handing her what People says is a a $17,500 Hermés Kelly bag, and happily remarking, "Look at you."

Although she was taking her mom's Yeezy's for a test drive in this video, that's not to say that Chicago doesn't have plenty of her own gear from her dad's brand. “She literally has the best collection,” Kim said in a January social media video tour of Chicago's closet — stocked, of course, with plenty of color options.

The little sister to North, 5, and Saint, 3, is about to become a big sister herself soon, too. Kim and Kanye announced in January that they are expecting their fourth child, a son, via surrogate. Kim confirmed the news — adding that the baby is due “sometime soon” — during a joint appearance with sisters Kourtney and Khloe on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people," she hilariously revealed during the episode as her reason for going public. "I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

She's also taking a zen approach to motherhood as she anticipates the imminent arrival of baby no. 4. “I was kind of stressing,” she admitted during a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “My house is so full [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents.”

Chicago's cousin and photo shoot partner True also recently had her own high fashion moment, courtesy of mom Khloé. In a March 6 throwback photo taken "about 4 months ago," True posed with designer purses. People estimated the various 14 Hermès Birkin bags (one custom-made neon-green tote reads, "KHLOMONEY") cost over $160,000.

True has also been a comfort to Khloé as she navigates her breakup with her NBA star ex. Khloé recently posted a video with True, where she giving her little one a kiss as they play around together. "Great morning," she captioned the post where they're separated by the bars of a staircase. On March 2, she shared another photo of True with the caption, "My sweet angel."

The newest generation of Kardashians are not only stylish, but greatly loved as well.