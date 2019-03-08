As any Kardashian-Jenner fan knows, you can always count on Khloé Kardashian and baby True Thompson to help brighten up your day. On March 8, Khloé Kardashian posted a new video with True, in which the Revenge Body star can be seen giving her little one a kiss as they play around together. Not only does the video showcase the mother-daughter duo's strong bond, but it also shows that Kardashian is only focused on the love and light, particularly amidst any drama in her personal life.

In the short clip, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned, "Great morning," the two share a couple of kisses as they're separated by the bars of a staircase. At one point, True even teases her mom by pulling away when she tries to give her a kiss. It looks like she's already on her way to being a total prankster, just like Kardashian.

Based on all of the recent photos and clips that she's posted on Instagram, it's clear that the reality star is only focused on the positives in her life. And she's particularly focused on her adorable baby daughter, True, who's set to turn 1year old in April. On March 2, she posted a snap of True, who was ready for spring in her cute mint-colored outfit. Kardashian captioned it with, "My sweet angel," which is just the perfect way to detail exactly how much True means to her.

Kardashian has also posted photos of her daughter with her little cousins, just as she did on Feb. 26. She posted a snap of True along with Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, and put their sweet bond on display. The next generation of Kardashians are already so photogenic, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise considering who their famous parents are.

In light of some recent drama, it's nice to see that Kardashian is focusing on all of the positive aspects of her life, such as her bond with baby True. If you missed said drama, in mid-February, sources such as TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Tristan Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, whom you may know as Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend. E! News subsequently reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the reality star had split. (Bustle reached out to reps for Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson for comment, but has not heard back.)

Both Kardashian and Woods have acknowledged the matter publicly (Woods via a Red Table Talk special with Jada Pinkett Smith on March 1, where she denied being "intimate" with Thompson, and Kardashian with a passionate Twitter response to that special). In a subsequent response to the matter, Kardashian expressed on March 2 that she's determined to move past the situation and focus on the positive. She tweeted:

"I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."

Clearly, Kardashian is doing her best to move on following this dramatic situation and, thankfully, she's doing so with her beautiful baby True right by her side.