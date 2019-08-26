The Kardashian-West family continued to put on the absolute cutest front during their recent Caribbean vacation. During said vacay, Kim Kardashian posted Instagrams of Psalm and Chicago, which showcased her incredibly sweet bond with her youngest kiddos.

On the heels of her summer vacation to the Bahamas, Kardashian has shared plenty of photos of her cute family for all of her fans to see. In particular, the reality star's youngest children, Chicago and Psalm West, were front and center in her recent Instagram posts. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first posed with her daughter, little Chi Chi, in a series of snaps that she posted on Aug. 25. The mother-daughter duo, who were totally twinning, by the way, wore matching swimsuits and outfits as they took a dip in the ocean and a stroll along the beach.

As for her post with Psalm, Kardashian took a very characteristic approach, as the two posed for a selfie together. In the photo, also posted on Aug. 25, both the reality star and her son, who looks every bit like his siblings, look directly into the camera with some truly model-ready smiles. She captioned the post with a cute anecdote about how calm Psalm really is, "My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky."

These weren't the only photos that Kardashian posted of her fam. The KKW Beauty mogul previously shared a little family portrait of all four of her children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — together, a portrait which she remarked was a bit difficult to actually obtain. Kardashian tried to juggle all of her kids in the pics and, ultimately, managed to capture one with them all together. She wrote alongside the series, "Bahamas 🇧🇸 Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!"

You might notice that Kardashian's eldest child, North, is wearing what appears to be a bandage on her ankle in the photos. But, as People noted, and as Kardashian clarified in the comments section, there was actually nothing wrong with North's ankle. It turns out that “She wanted to wear that." Guess she's already following in father Kanye West's footsteps when it comes to creative, fashionable expression.

The Kardashian-West family was joined by some other loved ones during their Caribbean getaway, as Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, also got in on the vacay fun. The Kardashian sisters chronicled their time on the beach together via Instagram, naturally. The siblings, along with family friend Lala Anthony, posed in their best swimwear as they had an impromptu "Charlie's Angel's" themed photoshoot. The mom-of-four captioned the pics with, "*We would be a 💣 [bomb] Charlie’s Angels Cast.*" I couldn't agree more.

Based on all of their Instagram photos from their Caribbean excursion, it appears as though the entire Kardashian-West family had a blast during their time in the Bahamas. Of course, that was especially the case for Kim Kardashian, who got to spend some sweet, quality time with all of her kiddos.