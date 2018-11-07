Kim Kardashian believes in the power of using your voice to create change. And per Kim Kardashian's new Saint photo — which the star shared with Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in honor of this year's midterm elections — it sounds like part of the reason she uses hers is in the hopes of sparking change for the next generation. Fans who've been keeping up with Kardashian's budding political advocacy know the mom-of-three is keen on empowering her children to know the power of their individual voices, too. So it's no surprise that her Election Day post was all about the Kardashian-West kids. (Saint, in particular.)

Late Tuesday, as the day's midterm elections were coming to a close, Kardashian trailed a whole roster of influential people on social media (many of whom — like Beyonce, Rihanna, Pharrell, and Chance the Rapper, to name a few — had been encouraging folks to vote by way of Twitter and/or Instagram throughout the afternoon and evening) when she shared an Election Day post on her Instagram.

Captioning a ridiculously cute black-and-white photo of Saint, her 2-year-old son with Kanye West, Kardashian wrote,

"I voted today for my baby right here and his future!!!"

The reality star didn't get into the specifics of which California candidate she voted for in the elections. (Perhaps, she also did a little happy dance upon learning that Dianne Feinstein kept her seat on the state Senate?) But earlier in the afternoon, Kardashian took to Twitter to inform her following that, in fact, she did exercise her constitutional right to vote. Hopefully, everyone else who was able to vote in the elections did the same.

Alongside a cropped photo of Kardashian wearing an "I Voted" sticker, she tweeted out a little checkmark emoji to her following, ostensibly to let people know her ballot had already been cast and prompt them to follow suit.

And she wasn't the only KarJenner who voted in Tuesday's midterm elections. (Unsurprisingly, she's not the only one who encouraged fans to do the same via social media either.) Much like her sister, Kylie Jenner reportedly shared a snapshot of herself wearing an "I Voted" sticker to her Instagram Story, according to People. And rounding out Tuesday's political advocacy feat. the KarJenners, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner also encouraged folks to make their voices heard at the polls with Election Day posts of their own.

Fans of the Kardashian-West kids know their mom's IG post Tuesday night wasn't the first of its kind. Last month, KUWTK audiences watched Kardashian participate in the March for Our Lives rally, which took place in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. The fact that she, alongside hundreds of thousands of others, stood in solidarity with survivors of gun violence was an important act of advocacy on its own. Even more important? She brought North, her 5-year-old daughter.

"So proud of Kim teaching North about having beliefs and standing up for what you think is right," Khloé tweeted on Oct. 28, referencing the March for Our Lives rally on KUWTK. And that really seems to be the most critical takeaway here.

Like all those Election Day tweets said, using your voice to stand up for what you believe in is so important, especially right now. But, equally important is instilling that sense of self-advocacy in the next generation of voters. And it seems Kardashian is set on doing just that.