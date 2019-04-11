Like many celebs before her, Kim Kardashian made her very own "73 Questions" video with Vogue. Unlike others' videos, the reality star's featured a bevy of adorable guests. Kim Kardashian "73 Questions" Vogue interview with her kids showcased a relatable side to the famous mom as she wrangled her precocious children — North, Saint, and Chicago West — together for the cam.

Since this latest interview was about Kardashian's life (and was conducted in the Kardashian-West home), it's no surprise that her children joined in on the fun. During her interview, viewers got a very real sense about what life is like for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and her husband, Kanye West, as they raise their three youngsters. At one point, the interview asked for some specific insight into Kardashian's parenting style, "Can you share with me your secret to good parenting?"

Kardashian had the perfect response, "I would say you just have to wing it." Between juggling Saint and discussing Fortnite with North, it's clear, just based off her "73 Questions" video, that she's taken that advice to heart. She continued to say that she's always getting advice from, who else, but her famous sisters, "My sisters and I are in a group chat, always getting parenting advice."

Not only has Kardashian become an expert at winging it, she's also learned that being a good parent means being super patient. When asked about what her children have taught her, she said, "My kids have taught me how to be patient and just what's important in life." There was one thing that the reality star forgot to add, though. But, thankfully, North was there to remind her. Echoing her eldest daughter, Kardashian added, "Oh and Fortnite."

Elsewhere in the video, Kardashian revealed some other fun tidbits about her tots. The interviewer asked, "What are these guys most into in life right now, Kim?" The KKW Beauty mogul got a bit distracted by her outgoing kids (but kept her calm) and had to ask for them to repeat the question. She then revealed, "Saint is into Paw Patrol. North is into Bill Nye the Science Guy," whom her eldest child really wants to meet, by the way. As for baby Chi, she's "into anything food."

Kardashian's feature on Vogue's "73 Questions" series came complete with a Kris Jenner cameo, an all-smiles Kanye West, and, of course, an adorable focus on the West children. The video was released a day after the beauty mogul was revealed to be the magazine's latest cover star, which marked her first solo turn on the cover.

On April 10, Kardashian marked the news on Instagram and Twitter by posting the cover of Vogue's May issue and a couple of photos from her spread in the magazine, including one that featured North, Saint, and Chicago by her side. She captioned the photos with, "I’ve dreamed of this moment for so long, many said it would never come. Words cannot begin to express how much of an honor it is to have my first solo US cover of @VogueMagazine."

I'm sure many Kardashian fans can agree that it's so exciting to see the reality star's latest Vogue feature, and her subsequent "73 Questions" video. Not only is it exciting because of how much the feature means to her, but also because of how adorable it is just to see mama Kardashian and her family totally in their element.