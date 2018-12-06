In an effort to appease her fans, who have been patiently waiting for a Chicago West update, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter on Dec. 6 to talk about her little one. And based on Kim Kardashian's update about baby Chicago, her youngest child just might be the most relatable Kardashian kid.

When a fan asked her what Chicago's personality is like at the moment, Kardashian had the best response. In that response, she revealed a personality trait of her youngest child's that you might just identify with (I know I do). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote that her daughter is:

"Very calm except for when she wants food lol She LOVES food! She has the best personality, so easy and chill"

It's always fun to hear Kardashian's updates about her growing family, especially when they're updates that everyone can identify with. The love of food aside, it sounds like Chicago is also just such a chill baby (who, by the way, is set to turn one year old in January, if you can even believe it).

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kardashian has opened up about her youngest child. In the past, she's been rather open about everything from her daughter's bond with her elder siblings, Saint and North, to just how much Chicago is her little mini-me.

In October, Kardashian revealed that she has a spiritual reason for why she believes Chicago looks so much like her. During her interview with Ashley Graham for the model's Pretty Big Deal podcast, she opened up about their twinning status, per Us Weekly. The KUWTK star told Graham:

“I think I was so nervous to have a surrogate and to have that connection that God was like, ‘I’m going to make her look just like you.’”

She continued to say that Chicago is totally her mini-me and said her daughter, "looks like, honestly, my twin mixed with Saint. It’s the two of us in her.” If you take a look at any of the adorable photos that she's posted of Chicago, you can definitely see that the mother-daughter duo are basically twins, just as the reality star says.

As previously mentioned, she's also opened up about the sweet bond that Chicago shares with her older siblings. Saint, in particular, adores his younger sister, as Kardashian has chronicled with an assortment of cute photos on Instagram. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, she also touched upon her kids' connection, per the Today Show, and said:

"He loves his little sister; he's so sweet with her," she told host Ellen DeGeneres, "I always have to watch out for him, he smothers her and he has this really big hair so he just jumps in her crib ... usually his big hair is like all over her face." Aren't Saint and Chicago just the cutest?

You can always count on Kardashian to provide some fun updates on her family, whether they be with some Twitter updates or adorable Instagram snaps. If her latest update on Chicago is any indication, they're also the most relatable updates to boot.