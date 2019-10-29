Kitsch x Justine Marjan's Newest Collection Takes Hair Accessories In A Glam & Edgy Direction

Yes, it's true. Every star is getting a bob, but when it comes to styling, one of the biggest trends is still hair accessories. Kitsch x Justine Marjan's new collection is taking the glam and feminine trend in an edgy new direction with patent leather scrunchies, chain barrettes, and padded headbands.

If you haven't heard of Kitsch x Justine Marjan, there's still a high probability that you've seen it. In 2019, barrettes came back full force, particularly hair pins with graphic designs. Those "Glam" and "Vibes" word barrettes you were seeing everywhere? Yes, they were from brand Kitsch and celebrity hair stylist Justine Marjan. The pair's collaboration become such a BFD that the first collection is now available at Sephora.

For the new collection, Marjan — whose celebrity clients include familiar names like Khloe Kardashians and Chrissy Teigen — and Kitsch took their now famous hair accessories in a new direction, opting for a more modern meets industrial aesthetic instead of the ultra-glam crystals and slogans fans have seen before.

The new collection launched Oct. 17, and the pieces are now available on the Kitsch website. Pricing ranges from $29 for the pair's famous rhinestone pins to $49 for new chain-detailed patent leather headbands.

In an interview with Allure, Marjan explains that the collection is meant to be mixed and matched to work for any occasion, and yes, that includes the scrunchies. The hairstylists cites beauty looks like those from television show Euphoria as what has inspired people go be more bold with their own style. She explains that the new Kitsch collection is an extension of that.

Alongside the addition of scrunchies, Kitsch x Justine Marjan round three also features brand new headbands, but these aren't the Blair Waldorf-style accessories you may have expected. Instead, the collection skew more into a vibe that's much edgier, featuring puff designs, chain details, and the same patent leather found in the scrunchie.

If, however, you still love the classic, rhinestone covered snap barrettes or the word pin, the brand and stylist aren't going to let you down. New versions of those classic designs are still available, including a new "Queen" pin that'll go perfectly with your existing Kitsch pieces.

Head to the brand's website now to rock Kitsch x Justine Marjan like Kerry Washington, Cardi B, or Kylie Jenner. Take your Blair Waldorf-inspired love of headbands to a whole new level.