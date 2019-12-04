Just when you thought your wallet could breathe again, another sale pops up — but can you really be that angry about a good deal? Kim Kardashian West hopes you'll forgive her, because KKW Beauty's 12 Days of Christmas event is giving fans the chance to score some of her most popular products at a great discount for the next 12 days. The deals are just as good as any Black Friday sale.

On Dec. 3, just after Cyber Monday, KKW Beauty announced its first ever 12 Days of Christmas sale which will feature 12 different opportunities for fans to purchase products at a different discount each day. Think of it as Kim Kardashian West's version of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty, except with, you know, 12 days. The event will run until Dec. 14 according to the announcement post, and if you thought the brand's 30% off Black Friday sale was good, these deals may have you grabbing for your credit card.

Of course, as with all sales events, some discounts are better than others, but nearly all of Kardashian West's choices feature her most popular KKW Beauty products at varying states of affordability. From 30% off her Sooo Fire collection to buy one, get one lip liners and eye liners to a build your own lip trio day, KKW Beauty is coming for that Christmas bonus.

However, Kardashian West isn't the only member of the Kar-Jenner family that's hosting an event for her brand. Both the KKW Beauty mogul and her sister Kylie Jenner have 12 Days of Christmas deals. Given that both women own multiple brands in the beauty space, the pair hosting deals simultaneously gives fans more chances to shop.

According to her personal Twitter account, Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics 12 Days of Christmas began on the same day as KKW's, Dec. 3. However, unlike her sister's brand, Jenner didn't reveal every deal that she'll be hosting.

The Kylie Cosmetics sale has only revealed the first day's offer: a free set of Kylie Skin makeup wipes with every purchase. However, the gift with purchase may be a hint that both of Jenner's brands will be included in her 12 Days of Christmas.

Whether you need to do some last minute Christmas shopping or you just want to treat yourself for the holiday season, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics' 12 Days of Christmas may be the way to do it.