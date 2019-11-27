You may be in the middle of planning your Thanksgiving Day meal, but there's another important holiday you should be planning for: Black Friday. The annual post-Turkey Day shopping spree is nearly here, and brands are amping up their deals. KKW Beauty's Black Friday sale is no exception.

According to an Instagram post on the KKW Beauty feed, the brand's Black Friday sale will give fans of Kim Kardashian West's 30% off site wide with some exclusions. The brand does not explain what those exclusions may be, but Bustle has reached out for comment. What seems most likely is that KKW's latest launch, the KKW x Mario The Artist & Muse Collection, will be excluded from the sale as will items like digital gift cards. However, that still leaves more than enough to shop at KKW Beauty.

Of course, Kardashian West doesn't just have one brand. She's also the creator of KKW Fragrance. Of course, there's a sale going down there as well. According to Kardashian West's second brand, customers can get up to 30% off on their Black Friday purchase, so if you need a new signature scent for winter, KKW Fragrance may be the place to shop.

The deals on both sites began earlier than Black Friday, too. You can start shopping KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 at 5 P.M. PT. Kardashian West is also giving you way more opportunities to spend until your heart's content than some other sales. Fans of her beauty brands will have until Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11:59 P.M. PT to snag their favorite KKW Beauty or KKW Fragrance items.

When it comes to shopping the beauty brands, Kim Kardashian West has some rather iconic products that you may want to add to your shopping list, but perhaps the most famous is her KKW Body fragrance. In April 2018, Kardashian West introduced her Body scent. The fragrance is undoubtedly one of the beauty mogul's sexiest with its combination of aphrodisiac notes. Ylang Ylang, sandalwood, and musk come together to create a seductive scent, but it's the bottle that made headlines.

To create the design that would match her body exactly, the Keeping Up With The Kardashains star cast her entire frame in clay. As promotional imagery for the fragrance, she posted images of herself being molded to shape the bottle.

During the KKW Fragrance Black Friday sale, you can get the sexy scent and its matching bottle for your vanity for up to 30% off.

Whether you need a contour kit or a new scent for winter, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance's Black Friday sales will get you a discount on both.