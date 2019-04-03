Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't together anymore, but they'll always be co-parents. And despite any disagreements in the past, it sounds like Kardashian really respects her ex's parenting ability. In fact, Kardashian called Disick a "great dad" in Sunday's upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to an exclusive preview from People.

"It's really nice to see how much Scott has grown and how much he's invested in really being a great dad to the kids," Kardashian said during an interview in the upcoming KUWTK episode. The two of them are co-parents to 9-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign.

Apparently, Kardashian's remarks came after a heart-to-heart with Disick. The exes talked about a trip they took to New York City in September with their children, the first vacation they'd taken together in more than a year.

"Obviously, I said after Costa Rica that you weren't ever coming on a family trip again. I think that's when I put the kibosh on the family trips," Kardashian said in the clip. But then, she reconsidered her feelings, and took the kids to New York with Disick. And the New York trip sounds like a success on all accounts, which renewed Kardashian's faith in his dad skills.

"I feel like the biggest thing that you and I have always talked about — that you wanted from me, if there was anything — was just to see me consistent with you and my family," Disick said. "And it's been over a year of consistency, and I feel like we're good. Our parenting's been better, the kids are better."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

As it turns out, the family's New York trip was so successful that Kardashian, Disick, and their kids went on a group vacation to Mexico in December, along with Sofia Richie. The trip suggested that Kardashian and Richie, whom Scott is dating, seem to be getting along too.

Disick mentioned his girlfriend in the new KUWTK conversation, too. Kardashian questioned whether the group's family vacations would send "mixed messages" about her relationship with her ex, but Disick reminded her that he's "in a full relationship" with Richie.

Disick and Richie have been together since at least September 2017. Disick has addressed his dating life on KUWTK in the past, too. In an episode last February, Kris Jenner asked Disick if he was in an exclusive relationship, and he said that he was. Jenner seemed a little skeptical at the time. But it looks like the family is pretty accepting of his new relationship these days, especially since he's so devoted to being there for his three kids.

"We've always said that we were going to try to be family," Disick said to Kardashian in the new KUWTK clip. "Obviously it didn't work out perfect, but this is as close as we can get."

Kardashian and Disick might not ever get back together. But the trips they've taken together recently show that as far as co-parenting goes, they have things on lock.