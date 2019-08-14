While the Kardashian-Jenner sisters receive a fair amount of push back against some of their Instagram Photoshop attempts, one member just received praise for embracing her stretchmarks. Kourtney Kardashian showed off her stretchmarks in a photo on Poosh's Instagram account, and followers loved the representation.

In the photo, Kardashian kneeled on top of a boat, and was decked out for a summer day on the water. The entrepreneur wore a high cut one-piece swimsuit, along with a straw boater hat and cat eye sunglasses. The picture was to promote a new fitness article on Poosh's website, which highlighted five lower abdominal exercises. "Poosh away your pooch with these 5 simple moves. Link in bio for @amandaeliselee’s step-by-step instructions for each. #pooshthemoves," the caption read.

Since the swimsuit sat above Kardashian's hip bones, a good portion of her thighs were seen in the photo. That's when fans spotted Kardashian had visible stretchmarks across her thighs and backside, and immediately jumped into the comments to thank her for not editing them out.

"Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks!" one follower wrote. Kardashian saw the comment and responded, "I love my little stripes."

This response got an avalanche of comments, where followers encouraged Kardashian to keep posting more edit-free photos like the swimsuit one.

"Seriously such a beautiful move. Shows that we are all just human, nobody is perfect. Thank you," one person wrote underneath Kardashian's reply.

"Kourt you’re awesome, thank you for this. I think you’re definitely lifting a lot of spirits all over the world, which is amazing. People deserve to see real, unedited versions of themselves which is so damn beautiful. More power to you, woman!" another follower posted.

While the Kardashian-Jenners have been called out in the past for promoting unhealthy body issues — particularly with their endorsement of waist trainers and appetite suppressors — Kourtney Kardashian expressed wanting Poosh to be a judgement-free zone.

"I just wanted to have a space where I could open up a conversation — where instead of being judgmental or being like 'this is the way and that's it,' the site offers things to learn about," Kardashian told Glamour. "I've learned so much from starting Poosh, even on topics that I may have wanted to know about but didn't have the time to research. We're finding out so much and are able to share that."

In 2018, Kim Kardashian got similar stretchmarks praise, but for one of her beauty campaigns. For KKW Body fragrance's second rendition, Kardashian released a campaign that highlighted diverse bodies and their natural features.

The bodies were in different skin tones, shapes, and sizes. They celebrated traits like stretchmarks, tummy rolls, cellulite, and scars, all of which were present in the teaser photos rather than edited out.

While people loved the natural presentation of bodies for the new KKW Body fragrance, some followers did wonder why there was no body hair present.

While the Kardashian-Jenners might not be perfect, the do have their moments of positivity. Kourtney Kardashian loving her stretchmarks is one of those shining moments.