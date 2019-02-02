There are a few things that the Kardashians excel at on social media — sharing the hottest photos, capturing the most star-studded parties and, of course, firing back at trolls who comment under their photos. On Friday, Feb. 1, Kourtney Kardashian responded to a commenter about Stormi's birthday, firing back at accusations that she skipped celebrating her niece's birthday in favor of sharing a sexy, lingerie-clad photo with her followers.

The eldest Kardashian posted a photo of herself posing in front of her luxurious bathtub, which she captioned, "Busy until further notice." In response, one Instagram commenter criticized Kourtney for posting a photo of herself while everyone else in her famous family had shared birthday wishes for Kylie Jenner's daughter instead, joking that Kourtney's was "the most touching birthday wish for Stormi." In response, Kourtney fired back by explaining, "She doesn't have Instagram yet, but Stormi if you're reading this Happy 1st Birthday!" (Truly, it's only a matter of time before Stormi becomes the most followed Kardashian on Instagram.)

In addition to her joking clap back, Kourtney did share a sweet birthday wish for her niece on her Instagram story later in the day. Alongside an adorable video of herself holding Stormi and making faces with the infant in a mirror, Kourtney wrote, "My little Stormaloo, how I love you so, angel girl. Happy Birthday!"

Stormi might not have been able to read all of her birthday tributes on social media, but her famous family made sure to share just how much she means to all of them throughout her first birthday. Kim Kardashian West posted a cute photo of Stormi hanging out with her best friend, Chicago — who recently celebrated her own first birthday on Jan. 15 — in matching pink walkers. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi!" Kim captioned the adorable snapshot. "We love you so much!!!"

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, posted a shot of herself cuddling her adorable niece, and revealed in her caption that the family has quite a few sweet nicknames for Kylie's daughter. "Sweet, tiny noodle! your energy is powerful," Kendall wrote. "I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things. i love you Stormeroo! happy 1st birthday."

However, the sweetest birthday tribute to baby Stormi came from her mother, Kylie, who posted a slideshow of sweet photos and videos from Stormi's first year. In addition to sharing snaps of the infant smiling alongside her parents, Kylie also posted a video of Stormi's first steps as well as a clip that proves she's inherited her mother's love of shoes. "How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm," Kylie gushed about her baby girl.

"I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world," she wrote, adding, "My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth."

Since Stormi was born last year, Kylie has often spoken about how much her world has changed since becoming a mother — and how much she's enjoyed having her daughter in her life. In May, Kylie told big sister Kim during an interview for the U.K.'s Evening Standard that the first few months of motherhood had been "so amazing, and so much fun. I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience."

She continued, "Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am."

Clearly, within the first year of her life, Stormi has managed to change the lives of everyone in her family, and will continue to bring plenty of happiness, love and adorable smiles for years to come. Maybe by her second birthday, she'll have her own Instagram account, so that she can finally read all of those lovely wishes from her famous family.