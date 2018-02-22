All seems to be well for Kylie Jenner and her newborn daughter. In a recent tweet, Jenner gave fans an update on Stormi’s well-being, and she even offered some insight into what to expect once the baby’s full face is finally revealed to the world. On Wednesday, Feb. 21, Jenner responded to a fan's question about Stormi on Twitter, ultimately giving her followers inside details about her baby girl's current status. Along with several smiling emojis, she replied,

"she’s good. still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby"

Motherhood seems to be treating the lip kit mogul well, as she's become more open since Stormi's arrival on Feb. 1. Jenner notably stayed under the radar for months while speculation surrounding her pregnancy loomed, leaving fans immensely curious about her whereabouts.

The 20-year-old entrepreneur returned to the scene on Feb. 4, explaining her absence with a message and accompanying video for fans, detailing the previous nine months of her life. The footage shared several looks of Jenner's baby bump, while her message helped to fully explain the reason for her extended departure. She wrote,

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Thanking fans for their patience, Jenner went on to announce her baby's birth while explaining the happiness she's felt since Stormi entered the world.

Jenner's birth announcement continued:

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Two days later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the first glimpse of the new baby in a photo, which showcased the tot's tiny hand presumably wrapped around her mother's thumb.

Careful to not give away too much, the pic only featured half of the newborn's face in the distance, while revealing her full name as Stormi Webster.

Though Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet share a full snapshot of their daughter, Jenner's latest Twitter reveal lends more insight into her little one's appearance with Jenner sharing that the baby "looks just like" her.

While there was never any doubt that Stormi would be anything but adorable, Jenner's tweet backs up comments recently shared by Scott in reference to the baby's looks. Typically a man of few words, other than through his music, a video shared by TMZ showed Scott telling paparazzi cameras, "She's beautiful," when asked about his new baby girl.

Since there aren't any new photos of baby Stormi to gush over just yet, throwback photos of Jenner as a youngster should help give fans an idea of what the newest member of first family of reality may look like.

As fans patiently await a full glimpse of baby Stormi, Jenner's latest tweet proves that the apple apparently doesn't fall too far from the Kardashian-Jenner tree.