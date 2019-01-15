On the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian all sat down at once to field a ton of juicy questions. Contrary to what some fans might expect, there really wasn't any drama. For example: When one fan asked how she'd feel about Scott Disick potentially proposing to Sofia Richie, Kourtney barely blinked, and her response was surprisingly chill.

So, to be clear, there's no evidence to suggest that Disick has actually proposed to Richie. It's just a rumor at the moment. Even the idea of that rumor didn't appear to throw Kourtney off at all, though.

In reading a question that had been submitted by a fan, Cohen asked the eldest Kardashian sister, "Kourtney, there are rumors that you are terrified of Scott Disick proposing to Sofia Richie ... What would be your reaction if they got engaged?" Did her jaw drop? Nope. Did she roll her eyes? She did not. Did she even appear to be a little bit shocked? Not one bit.

Kourtney just smiled sweetly, looked directly at Cohen, and told him with seeming sincerity that her response would be, "Congratulations." Probably not what you were expecting, right? Well, neither was Cohen.

"Wow," the host said. "New year, new everything." Kim then jumped in to support her sister's answer, adding, "Yeah, we vacation together. It's all good." Very fair and accurate point, Kimberly.

Disick and Richie were first rumored to be dating around May 2017. At the time, Richie was 18, while Disick was 34. Their difference in age definitely raised a few eyebrows, as did Richie's connection to the younger Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Back in 2016, Richie and Kylie Jenner appeared to be pretty good friends. In an Instagram post with Jenner, Jordyn Woods, and model Camila Morrone, Richie referred to the crew as her "girls." They haven't popped up in each other's social media feeds all that much since then, but Richie and Jenner's families have long-been intertwined in more than a few ways.

Flash-forward to September 2017, and Richie and Disick had essentially confirmed their relationship via Instagram. Kourtney was dating Younes Bendjima at the time, and didn't appear to be all that bothered by her ex moving on.

"Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore," a source told Us Weekly that same month. "Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy."

It ended up being more than a fling, though, as Disick and Richie have been together ever since. And while Kourtney wasn't thrilled with how quickly Disick introduced Richie to their three kids — Mason, 9; Penelope, 6; Reign, 4 — at first, it seems like they all get along pretty well now. Really well, actually. So well that — just like Kim mentioned in the Kardashian's recent interview with Cohen — they all vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over Christmas.

Hey, as long as everyone involved is happy, right? Whether or not Disick actually plans on proposing to Richie anytime soon still remains unclear, but they'd totally have Kourtney's support.