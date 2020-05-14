The Kardashians' glam squad is getting a break during social distancing, and it's led to a couple of the sisters coming up with creative ways to maintain their hair care regimen. In a recent YouTube live, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian revealed they aren't washing their hair as frequently while socially distancing. (But really, are any of us?)

The pair got together to host a "Wellness Wednesday" live show on Kourtney's YouTube channel where the conversation was predominantly about fitness. A question also came in from a viewer about ways to avoid washing your hair every time you work out, and the sisters admitted that they don't shampoo their hair daily — or even every other day.

Kourtney explained she's been rinsing her hair with water after workouts. Then, using her hair's natural oils, she slicks back her 'do using a silk scrunchie to prevent breakage because she "hasn't been seeing anybody."

Khloé said she only washes her hair at the beginning of the week. She added that she loves dry shampoo and that by Wednesday or Thursday, she wears her hair in a low bun or low pony. "You just work with it," she said in the show.

The next time you want to skip washing you hair, just know you're not alone.