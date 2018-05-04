No matter the scandal or rumor, the Kardashians always seem to put family first, and Kris Jenner is speaking out on behalf of son-in-law Kanye West. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Jenner responded to the recent controversy surrounding West, following an inflammatory series of tweets pledging his support for President Donald Trump, and on Tuesday, stating that slavery was "a choice" in an interview with TMZ, which generated major uproar.

When DeGeneres asked what had been going on and if the rapper was doing all right, Jenner responded,

"You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans and everybody who has been there to support him forever, and I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And I think that anything he does — and I just think this is important to say — is he always does things with really good intentions."

She continued, "So, I'm gonna let him explain himself when the time's ready and I just keep rolling on trying to keep up." However, it's unclear whether the interview was filmed before or after West's slavery comments, which garnered harsh criticism.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

"You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” West said during the TMZ interview. “You were there for 400 years and it was all of y’all? It’s like we’re meant to be in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Prison is something that unites us as one race.”

As People reports, TMZ staff member Van Lathan immediately pushed back at the comments, telling West,

"While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was a choice. Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and frankly, brother, I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something that, to me, is not real.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

West, who also opened up about his past opioid addiction during the appearance, later tried to clarify his comments on Twitter. According to Deadline, in a series of tweets that West has since deleted, he reportedly wrote,

"The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea."

He later added, "Once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas".

Between West's latest comments and the recent rumors that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian, which were running rampant just before she gave birth to their daughter True on April 12, Jenner said even she has trouble staying up-to-date. (As for the cheating rumors, Bustle reached out to reps for Thompson and Khloé at the time, but did not hear back.)

Jenner told DeGeneres that, through it all, they've been filming Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and are about to begin work on Season 16, and they have no shortage of stories to tell. "You know, people have often said to me, 'Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you gonna say?' And I go, 'What am I gonna say?' I don't even know — like, I wake up and I need a vodka," she said, laughing. "You know, it's like, I can't keep up."

While there's not yet an official premiere date for the new season, fans can take some comfort in knowing that the show will most likely address everything that's been going on in their lives. And either way, Jenner has her family members' backs.