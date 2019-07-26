July 26 marks a special day for one of the Kardashian-Jenner family's very own, as it just so happens to be Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell's birthday. And Kris Jenner's new birthday post for MJ is full of fun throwback photos featuring the famous fam.

Kris posted a slew of snaps in honor of the special occasion, and, unlike her photos from MJ's birthday party, her recent Instagram post featured her mom front and center. The momager posted photos of MJ with her many grandchildren, including one featuring Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as youngsters, and a couple showcasing the 85-year-old's chic looks with Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. She also included an adorable one of MJ with one of her great-grandchildren, Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster.

In addition to posting some great throwback pics with the KarJenner family, Kris did post a couple of snaps of herself and her mom from MJ's birthday party, which was held on July 20. So, just in case you were wondering whether the guest of honor took a turn in the photo booth during her party, wonder no longer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her series of photos with an incredibly sweet tribute to her lovely mom, writing,

"Happy Birthday Mom! You are truly my inspiration and such a joy and a light to all of us. Thank you for raising me as a strong independent woman like you... you are the best Mom, Grandmother, friend and confidant, and I am so blessed that God chose you to be my mommy!! I love you so much Mom!!!!"

As previously mentioned, MJ rang in her birthday early on July 20 with her family and friends by her side. To celebrate the event, Kris took to Instagram to share some photos from the party, which were all taken in the family's classic, black-and-white photo booth style and contained "Happy 85th MJ 2019" along the border of each pic. And while the photos of Kris, various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and even Kris' good friend Faye Resnick were indeed so fun to see, there was one noticeable person missing from the series of snaps: MJ herself.

Kris captioned her Instagram photos with, "My squad celebrating MJ’s birthday! #love #family #rideordie❤️." Even though she missed the boat with sharing a photo of MJ in the series, at least she made up for it with a couple of birthday party pics in her most recent Instagram post.

Of course, Kris wasn't the only member of the famous family to wish MJ a happy birthday on Instagram. Both Kim and Khloé shared some photo booth pics from MJ's birthday, which featured them posing with their kids and the woman of the hour. The reality stars both wrote about how much love they have for their grandma, with the Revenge Body star even writing, "Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories 💕 you’re our queen!"

From their numerous pics to their meaningful tributes, you can definitely say that the KarJenners honored queen MJ's birthday in some of the sweetest ways possible.