As details about the Frozen sequel continue to come forth, Kristen Bell's comments about Sterling K. Brown's possible Frozen 2 role prove that she's just as big of a fan as the rest of us. Although she wouldn't officially confirm Brown's involvement in the film, Bell – who voices the role of Anna in the animated Disney movie – was quick to gush about the possibility of him joining the cast. While walking the red carpet for the Teen Titans Go! To the Movies film on Sunday, July 22, Bell told Entertainment Tonight:

"I cannot comment, but I love me some Sterling, I'll tell ya that much!"

It goes without saying that Brown's star has been on the rise since snagging both the Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards for his role on This Is Us. The mother of two appears to be a true fan and seemed elated about the opportunity of working alongside him in the Frozen return. She continued sharing her excitement with ET, saying:

"I mean I would rocket to the moon! I've been such a fan of Sterling's for so long. I want him in everything."

Bell's recent comments are in response to chatter about Brown being in talks to star in the beloved animation's sequel. During an interview shared by ET on July 19, Brown was careful not to reveal too much while discussing the possibility of Frozen 2 being his next film role.

However, he did coyly drop a few hints that the part may soon be his, revealing for the first time that he is currently in "negotiations" to take on the role. He explained:

"Oh wow, what can I say, in negotiations right now. [I'm] feeling optimistic. There's a new character they want to introduce that I kind of auditioned for, and it would be an opportunity do something my kid can definitely watch. This is definitely family friendly, so I'm crossing my fingers and hoping for the best."

In addition to sharing his love for the film's "family friendly" tone, Brown also expressed the excitement of possibly working alongside his pal Josh Gad, who will return to voice Olaf in the upcoming sequel, saying:

"I know my man Josh Gad is in there. We've talked about it several times, and so an opportunity to play with him would be a lot of fun. So send up and hope for the best."

If Brown does, in fact, sign on to lend his voice to the movie, he will join the original Frozen stars, Gad, Bell, and Idina Menzel (Elsa), who are all set to reprise their roles from the 2013 hit. There are also rumors that Evan Rachel Wood is in discussions to sign on for the film's sequel, which is slated to debut in November 2019, according to Variety.

While Brown has become a household name because of his portrayal of Randall Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, his recent segue onto the big screen seems to be fully underway. After appearing in February's box office smash Black Panther and this summer's action thriller Hotel Artemis, Brown is reported to be starring the new Blake Lively and Jude Law film, The Rhythm Section, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is additionally slated to star in the soon-to-be released Predator remake which is a spinoff of the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

An appearance in Frozen would certainly be a big deal for Brown, who noted that he'd love to do something that his kids can watch. The film's first installment generated nearly $1.3 billion at the box office and won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2014, according to ET.

Bell's excitement most certainly echoes the sentiments of many fans who can't wait to see Brown's charm and charisma come through on the big screen in Frozen 2.