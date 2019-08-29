Kylie Jenner got to live it up in Las Vegas over the Aug. 24 weekend. And, interestingly enough, she did so with one of her exes by her side. According to Us Weekly, Kylie Jenner ran into Tyga during karaoke while the two were both hanging out with their respective friend groups in Las Vegas. Even though that sounds like it would be an extremely awkward situation, it was apparently far from that.

Per the report, Jenner and Tyga happened to run into each other in Las Vegas, as they were both in town with some of their friends and, in the rapper's case, to perform at the JEWEL Nightclub. After his performance, Tyga and his crew went to party at Sapphire Las Vegas' Skybox Suites and to sing some tunes in the club's Karaoke Room. Shortly after he and his friends arrived, he was reportedly joined by Jenner and her own group of pals.

Apparently, everyone had so much fun during their karaoke session that they partied at the Vegas nightclub until five in the morning. As Us Weekly reported, both of the groups were in “good spirits" during their impromptu get-together, proving that the former couple is, thankfully, still on good terms.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you were still unconvinced that Tyga and Jenner had put any bad blood behind them, the "Rack City" rapper previously detailed that the exes have no ill-will towards one another following the end of their lengthy relationship. Back in February 2018, Tyga appeared on Complex's Everyday California where he addressed where he stands with his ex-girlfriend. “You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it,” he said. “She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems.”

Jenner and Tyga previously dated on and off for about two years, from early 2015 to April 2017. At the time of their split, People reported that "Kyga" was taking a break from one another. “They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” a source told the publication. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Contrary to what the source said, it seems as though Jenner and Tyga are officially done. Just as the rapper told Complex, both he and the makeup mogul have since moved on following the end of their relationship. Tyga has been linked to numerous women since his split from the reality star, including model Tammy Hembrow. According to the Daily Mail, he was also spotted with a mystery woman in May 2019. As for Jenner, she has been in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott since late April 2017. In February 2018, the couple even welcomed a daughter together, Stormi Webster.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, even though you might have expected a run-in between Jenner and Tyga to be a little awkward, that wasn't the case at all based on their karaoke interaction. After all, as the rapper even mentioned, the exes aren't just on positive terms with one another, but they've both clearly and fully moved on.