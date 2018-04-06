New mom Kylie Jenner seems to be enjoying every minute of motherhood with baby daughter Stormi. On Thursday, April 5, Kylie Jenner shared photos of Stormi sleeping while on a walk with Travis Scott via Instagram story and they are truly the cutest. The photos are captioned "Walk w mommy & daddy" and "Sleepy Stormi," featuring the baby with her eyes barely open. Sounds like it may have been nap time for someone, but she didn't want to miss out on the fun with Mom and Dad.

Sometimes it's hard to find time to spend quality time with your family, but it looks like Kylie, Travis, and Stormi were able to carve out a moment in their busy schedules to take a peaceful stroll. According to the photos, Stormi looked like she was comfortable in her stroller, trying to keep her eyes open during the walk — even though the image shows that young child is surrounded by toys and pacifier. Sometimes the urge to nap is just so overwhelming that it cannot be fought — and it seems like Baby Stormi would certainly agree about that.

Just look how comfy and cozy Stormi looks in the photos below. Too Cute.

Stormi was born on Feb. 1 and it seems like just yesterday when Kylie announced her birth, doesn't it? Kylie kept her pregnancy private and did not announced her bundle of joy to the world until Feb. 4, when she posted both a message to her followers on social media and a YouTube titled "To Our Daughter," which gave fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

Kylie wrote the following in the statement:

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Since then, Kylie has shared more details about her pregnancy is a Twitter Q&A and has posted several adorable snaps of Baby Stormi to Snapchat and Instagram. Stormi, Travis, and Kylie spent lots of quality time and took lots of cute photos and videos together during the Kardashian Easter celebration earlier this week. While that celebration was with the entire Kardashian family, Kylie's most recent snaps of Stormi during their walk with Travis Scott are a nice, normal, but very cute moment for the brand new family unit.

Sure, this family has had many glamorous moments — such as Kylie's push present (a Ferrari), and the awesome Kardashian Easter celebration — but these snaps show that even this family can appreciate the simple things, like a peaceful walk together. And it certainly seems like this new family is enjoying every moment together.