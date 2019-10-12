Stormi Webster is walking and talking, but it's going to be some time before she reaches another big milestone: becoming a big sister. While answering questions on her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 11, Kylie Jenner said she's "not ready" to have another baby, even though she loved being pregnant with Stormi. The reality star and makeup mogul — who recently split from boyfriend Travis Scott — did a brief "Ask Me Anything" session on social media, after her behind the scenes look at the the ultra-glam Kylie Cosmetics office went viral.

In response to a follower asking if she was planning on having any more children, Jenner explained that "I can't wait to have more babies," but she's not looking to expand her family "just yet." She also shared a video of Stormi making faces and blowing kisses at the camera along with her answer. In another answer, Jenner also shared how much she enjoyed being pregnant, telling her followers that there is "nothing more special than feeling your baby move and grow."

Jenner's Instagram Story shows that she's still focused on her daughter in the aftermath of her breakup with Scott, and in a recent interview with GQ Germany, the rapper confirmed that Stormi is also his number one priority. "Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy," Scott told the outlet, explaining that even thinking about her makes him happy.

"[Being a father has] showed me so many things that I did not get. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born," Scott continued. "Fatherhood is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really." The rapper also explained that as Stormi has gotten older and learned how to walk and talk, she has inspired him to look at things in a new way as well. "Watching your own daughter grow older every day is the most magical experience in the world," Scott said. "I've gained a lot of passion for other areas of my life as well I was hardly able to get excited in the past."

In early October, TMZ reported that Jenner and Scott were taking a break after two years of dating, with a source telling the outlet that they had been trying to make the relationship work for a while, and ultimately decided to take a step back. A few days later, Jenner confirmed the split on Twitter, noting that their main focus will always be their daughter. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Jenner wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

According to People, the pair are splitting custody of Stormi in order to ensure that things remain as stable as possible for the 1-year-old in the wake of their breakup. "They are both great parents and will co-parent," a source told the outlet. "They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much. As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi."

Regardless of her relationship status with Scott, Jenner has been enjoying motherhood, telling Interview Germany in March that she "always wanted to be a young mother." She continued, "I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better." Jenner might not be ready to have more children just yet, but it's clear that being a parent is something that both she and Scott value deeply.