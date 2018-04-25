Kylie Jenner's Eyeliner Hack Doesn't Actually Include Eyeliner At All

Damn Kylie Jenner, back at it again with another useful makeup tip. You've got to admit the socialite's head is full of worthy beauty tricks, even if you can't stand to hear her name constantly mentioned. A Kylie Jenner certified eyeliner hack, the latest secret the makeup mogul has revealed is seriously too good to pass up.

Whatever is in the water that the Kar-Jenners are drinking, it has to be the good stuff. It's as though the family of reality stars turned beauty icons are drinking from some fountain with magical juice that makes them whizzes in makeup artistry. Hence, why Kylie Jenner has gained mega status as a cosmetics queen. And it's not just the fact that she's the owner of a multi-million dollar brand that makes her a beauty champ. It's her beauty knowledge too, evident from tips she has passed on like her secret to flawless lipstick and the beauty blender hack she swears by. Now, she's showing off her latest Kylie Cosmetics x Kourt makeup collection on her Instagram story via an eyeliner look that doesn't even involve the obvious pencil, gel, or liquid liner.

The queen of subtle beauty beats broke out the Blue Palette Kyshadows to give her Instagram followers a BTS look at how she nails barely-there liner. Hold onto the edge of your seat, because your mind may be blown if you've never considered using shadow in ways other than the norm.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner used an angled liner brush and tapped into the palette's deep brown shade to draw on a mini wing. It was the ideal method for giving fans swatches of the Kourt x Kylie collection in action, while demonstrating how you don't even need eyeliner to achieve a cat eye.

After filling in the outline, Jenner was left with a beautiful wing that even a makeup rookie could nail. Although the hack isn't exactly groundbreaking (beauty guru's have long been using eyeshadow in place of eyeliner), it was still a handy trick that Jenner quickly demoed. Plus, the mini tutorial was insight into exactly how the new mommy has recently been slaying a "less dramatic look".

Polishing off her eye makeup, Jenner continued her Kylie Cosmetics showcase seeming to use the other shadows in the Blue Palette quad. Although she didn't complete her eyes on camera, the beauty guru used the palette's peachy matte "Calabasas" in the crease and the "Reign" golden shimmer on her lid. She even used her fingers to apply her lid shade, proof that she's an on-the-go makeup kind of gal.

As the Kar-Jenners are known to do, King Kylie continued perfecting her beauty beat by highlighting underneath the eyes. Using one of her brand's Skin Concealers in the shade "Himalayas", she proved she's a stickler for Kylie Cosmetics products.

Of course, her eye look wouldn't be a winner without baking, so the baby Kardashian broke out a setting powder from big sister Kim K's collection. Clearly, the KUWTK stars keep their go-to beauty products within the family. Makes sense!

Giving followers more Kourt x Kylie magic, Jenner broke out the "Minnie" Velvet Liquid Lipstick for her pout. But when you're Kylie Jenner, one lippie is never enough. She topped the pinkish coral shade off with "French Kiss", a soft pinky-nude that gave her lips more dimension.

And there you have it! An easy, breezy slay that only took a matter of minutes and very few products. Of course, blush, highlighter, and a subtle contour were thrown into the mix, but you get the point.

If the makeup slayer is going to keep dishing out juicy hacks like this, her reign as a beauty queen will never end.