Stormi Webster continues to be the ultimate muse for her mom. In a number of recent Instagram and Snapchat selfies, Kylie Jenner debuted a new tattoo that honors Stormi. The ink, which is on her forearm, reads "4:43," aka the time that Jenner and her then-partner Travis Scott welcomed Stormi in 2018.

Fans first caught a glimpse of the tattoo on Jenner's Instagram Story after she uploaded a selfie with Ariel Tejada, her friend and makeup artist. The “4:43” is more noticeable in a Snapchat captured by the Instagram fan account Kylie’s Snapchat. In the Instagram post, the fan created a collage that combined Jenner’s new tattoo selfie with a brief clip from Stormi’s birth in 2018 — date and time included — pulled from Scott's 2019 Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

This isn’t the first tattoo Jenner has gotten for her daughter. Jenner and Scott both got matching “Stormi” tattoos, spelled out in capital letters, during Scott’s birthday party in 2019. Per Page Six, celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy inked party guests at the celebration. He also shared an Instagram photo of Jenner’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou with a “Stormi” tattoo, too.

Jenner’s new tattoo comes after she and Stormi graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia in June. Photographed with her iPhone from her home in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jenner’s cover features a close up of she and her daughter's faces and reads, “Bedtime stories.” The Vogue cover marked Stormi’s second magazine cover. She also appeared in the July/August issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia in 2019 with her mom and grandmother, Kris Jenner.

In her interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Jenner touched on how her daughter has informed her belief in women empowerment. “Mentally, for me, I try not to focus so much on being a role model and still be myself,” Jenner said. “But I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter.” She added, “Especially now that I’ve had her, I think about that a lot more.”