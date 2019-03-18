It's almost Spring, and everyone is already enjoying the warmer weather. On Sunday, March 17, Kylie Jenner shared a sweet moment with her daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram, in which both are taking advantage of the Los Angeles warmth and lounging in a bounce house. The two have matching mother-daughter bathing suits, and Stormi looks very comfortable lying down on Jenner's stomach. The reality star also shared a picture of the two relaxing on a pool lounge chair, so it seems they may have gone for a swim as well. Jenner's day spent enjoying the sunshine with Stormi shows just how inseparable these two are these days.

The makeup mogul continued to share social media updates with her daughter that same day. On Instagram, Jenner posted a video with Stormi, and in the cute post, the two are still laying in the bounce house. "Girl," Jenner said. "You've got to do stuff without me." Stormi did respond by saying, "Ya." However, neither managed to get up from the sunny spot. Jenner replied: "Ya, you know? I love you." Jenner captioned the cute exchange, "i love our little conversations" with a string of heart and sun emojis. She captioned the other picture, "my baby is stuck to me like glue lately" with a heart emoji.

Jenner posted even more Stormi updates on her Instagram Story, showing Stormi walking down the driveway in a cute green outfit for St. Patrick's day. "We've got our green on," Jenner said, while her daughter was all smiles. The reality star also shared pictures from Rob Kardashian's birthday celebration which also took place on Sunday. It's not clear if Stormi attended the bash with her mother, but even so, it looks like these two spent most of the day relaxing together.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Stormi and Jenner have been spending plenty of bonding time together lately. On Friday, Jenner posted a picture with Stormi posing on the couch on Instagram, writing, "baby girl." She also shared a photo with Stormi on International Women's Day that included special message for her daughter. She wrote, "this little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman i can be. #InternationalWomensDay."

Back in February, Jenner and Travis Scott threw Stormi an elaborate birthday party, making sure their daughter's landmark first birthday didn't go uncelebrated. Scott and Jenner created "Stormiworld," an amusement park-themed party, according to People. The event was a nod to Scott's Astroworld and featured a live "Baby Shark" performance, carnival rides, and giant teddy bears. Jenner posted a photo posing with Stormi at the party, writing, "i had to go all out for my baby. #StormiWorld." Jenner and Scott spent months planning the special event, as reported by Elle.

It's been over a year since Stormi was born, and it seems she's getting even closer with her mother everyday. The two had an ideal Sunday, lounging outside. Since Jenner and Stormi seem glued at the hip these days, fans can likely look forward to more social media updates from the mother-daughter duo.