Kylie Jenner has proven once again that her adorable daughter Stormi Webster is basically her mini-me. On Dec. 17, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of her and Stormi in matching outfits and wrote about how thankful she was for an "unforgettable" 2018.

In their latest twinning moment, Jenner and baby Stormi are donning chic black outfits. As you can see in the photo, it's clear that the Life of Kylie star is already passing on her expert sense of fashion to her little one. But their twinning move wasn't the only awesome part of her post. Her latest photo was joined by a caption in which Jenner wrote about how thankful she was for everyone in her life — especially, Stormi. She said,

"just thinking about how much i love each and every one of you. thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. i can’t wait for 2019💋"

2018 certainly has been a life-changing year for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As she mentioned in her post, it was especially memorable because she gave birth Stormi in February, news which she surprised the world with on Feb. 4. Ever since she welcomed her daughter, the reality star has posted some of the cutest photos of her child on social media, including more than a few twinning snaps.

On Dec. 8, Jenner posted some photos of herself and Stormi before they traveled to their next destination. Posing in front of a plane, the reality star showed off the mother-daughter duo's travel-ready looks, as they both wore matching sweatsuits and colorful beanies.

In one of the photos, Jenner can be seen trying to give Stormi a kiss. But she wasn't ready to receive the love as she leans away from her mom. The lip kit mogul assured her fans that the moment was an anomaly, writing, "she loves my kisses i promise 💗❤️."

Jenner and Stormi also went the matching route for their Halloween outfits this year. For her little girl's first Halloween, the new mom decided to pull out all of the cutest stops for their looks. As she showcased on Instagram, Jenner and Stormi went as pink butterflies for the holiday. She captioned the post featuring the two with a simple and adorable, "my baby butterfly."

Butterflies seem to be a favorite symbol of the Jenner-Webster family. In fact, Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi's father, have such an affinity for butterflies that some even believed that they had named Stormi something butterfly-related before the big reveal. The new parents' not only reportedly got matching butterfly tattoos, but Jenner has frequently posted a variety of butterfly-related on social media. So, the mother-daughter duo's matching costumes on Halloween were perfect in every way.

If you follow Jenner on social media, you already know that she posts some of the best photos of her and Stormi. But in case you weren't in the loop about that undeniable fact, now you're fully aware that the mother-daughter pair are simply the cutest.