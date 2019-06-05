By this point, you know about Kylie Jenner's eponymous cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics. If you aren't plugged into the internet 24/7, though, you may have missed that Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Skin, a range of skin care products that basically look like a millennial pink dream. Now, based on vlog footage from the reality star, it seems that a new product is already on its way just 2 weeks after the line's initial launch.

Jenner's new skin care brand hit the internet on May 22 and like her cosmetics' brand, the new skin care items completely sold out. Jenner hosted her first restock on June 5 where she added more of the full Kylie Skin kits, and the brand will be doing a second restock on June 10 when all of the brand's individual products will be back. Given that the brand's only been live for two week, fans may not have expected a tease for its next product, but that's exactly what Jenner gave them in a vlog on her YouTube channel.

In the video posted on June 3, Jenner goes through her entire day with her YouTube subscriber, and of course, given that she's running two business, the vlog included her meetings. One of them just so happened to be for Kylie Skin.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

During the vlog, Jenner is at what's presumably her Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. While daughter Stormi sits on her lap reaching for a bottle that's in front of Jenner, the Kylie Skin owner exclaims that it's the "first SPF product for Kylie Skin." Given that the product is already in what seems to be its component, it looks just Jenner could just be launching an SPF just in time for summer.

The SPF product makes total sense for Jenner's existing lineup of products. In the initial Kylie Skin launch, the reality television star began her brand with a foaming cleanser, toner, vitamin C serum, eye cream, walnut scrub, and moisturizer. Basically, she included every product you need for a basic skin care routine except for SPF. Now, that appears to be changing.

As of press time, however, Jenner has yet to mention the new Kylie Skin SPF on her social media accounts, and no official launch date was given in her vlog. Bustle has reached out to the brand for comment on the potential new product.

A new Kylie Skin product wasn't the only thing that Jenner revealed in the video, though. After all, she did seem to be at the headquarters for both her skin care and cosmetics brands. During the vlog, subscribers got to see Jenner's sister Kendall. Turns out, the pair are working on a collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics making Kendall the last of Jenner's sisters who have worked with her on her brand.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the new Kylie Skin SPF may not be on its way quite yet, it's definitely coming. Thanks to Jenner's vlog, fans have a sneak peek at how the mogul will be expanding her skin care brand in the weeks to come.