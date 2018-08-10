The Kar-Jenners went all out for Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday, but given this fashionable family is that really a shock? While each member of the clan has their own distinct styles, they know how to pull a group party look together like no other. From hot pink mini dresses to glittering pantsuits, every member of the family came to shake their fans at Jenner's birthday, and they certainly achieved their goal.

Surprise! If you didn't know, Kylie Jenner just turned 21 at midnight on Aug. 10, and she and her sisters had a serious throw down party to celebrate. If you've seen her Kylie Cosmetics 21 Birthday Collection, the looks may actually look kind of familiar to you. Like her collection, the theme seemed to be as much sparkle, color, and glam you could throw into a single outfit, and they all came through for their baby sister. In fact, Jenner included them all in her party posting that all of them were turning 21 at midnight.

While all of Jenner's sisters showed up in their vibrant, party best, she was the person who rocked not one but two gorgeous outfits for her party. Basically, she slayed it. What did each member of the family wear?

Get ready to be shook.

Kylie Jenner

Of course, Jenner was the true star of the show. Not only is she back to blonde a la her Kylie Cosmetics 21 Birthday Collection packaging, but she went ultra party-ready in a long-sleeved, cut-out wrap dress that came complete with shoulder pads.

While she crushed this look, it wasn't her only one of the night. If you're really going to party, you need something more practical but still ultra-glam, and that's exactly what her second ensemble was.

This perfectly fitted strapless body suit was her final look of the night, and its sparkle could rival even the most glittery of her lip glosses.

Kim Kardashian

As for big sister Kim Kardashian, she rocked an bomb, hot pink mini dress with a cut-out just below the bust. To say this frock was fitted to her body would be an understatement. Someone make a perfume bottle inspired by this look right now.

Kourtney Kardashian

What Kardashian feud? Like the rest of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian showed up to support and celebrate with her little sister. Clearly, the drama of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere is gone.

She was looking stunning in a strappy, scoopneck minidress.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe's look was totally different from Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, but they all shared a theme: party-time glam. In enough sequins to blind someone, Kardashian rock a glittering champagne pantsuit and crop top combo that was so her and so perfect for the event.

Kendall Jenner

As for Kendall Jenner, she chose to rock a simple but sexy mini dress that's ultra in-line with her personal style. With her hair pulled back from her face, she was totally crushing the model off-duty look.

Clearly all of these sisters came to slay Kylie's 21st birthday bash, and they definitely did.