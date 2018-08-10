When you turn 21 you either go big or go home, and the Kardashian-Jenners definitely went big for Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Most of the entire family was in attendance, including Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble. Believe it or not, even Scott Disick and Caitlyn Jenner showed up. Of course, the famous family all took to social media sharing videos and photos from Kylie's fabulous birthday event.

As fans can imagine, the party was a huge success — and did not disappoint for a Kardashian-Jenner celebration. In addition to family members, there were many other famous faces in attendance, including Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Dave Chappelle, and French Montana. According to People, Kylie and her posse started out with dinner at Craig's in Los Angeles. Then, they all traveled over to Delilah's for the massive party, where dancing, drinks, and jumping into a ball pit (for real) happened.

Guests also drank out of pink, green, or yellow solo cups with "Kylie's 21st" written on them. Per Kim's Instagram Story, each color stood for a relationship status. Pink was for anyone "taken," yellow was for those who are "single af," and then green was available for those "it's complicated" relationships.

Everyone seemed to have a blast celebrating the now 21-year-old. For Kris, it's hard for to believe her baby is now 21, but, then again, Kylie has always been an "old soul" to her. "She’s an old soul, so Kylie has danced to her own drummer for as long as I can remember," Kris told Us Weekly. The proud momager continued,

"She’s always had a very clear vision of where she wants to go and what she’s doing and where she wants to be, so that’s always been so surprising to me at such a young age. I think now I am so surprised she’s going to be 21 because I still feel like she’s my little baby, and yet she’s like a 35-year-old. So, go figure."

And with that, let's take a look at Kylie's party.

The Birthday Girl

Here is her first outfit for dinner.

The Second Outfit

The perfect party attire.

The Kardashian-Jenner Women

They are ready.

Party Poses

Yeah, this looks about right.

Drink Of Choice

Obviously, Kim chose pink.

Oh, Hey, Nicki

Nicki and Kim doing their best kissy faces.

Bella & Kendall Are Adorable

Thanks to The Weeknd for sharing.

Scott & Kourtney Together Again?

Hmm... does this mean Khloé wants them back together? Well, Kourtney is single now, but Scott is definitely still with Sofia Richie. Kim really had the best caption for Kourtney and Scott. As she said in her Instagram Story, "Oh, just like an old married couple on your phones!"

This Wall Mural Is Major

Here is Scott, Caitlyn, Robert Kardashian Sr., and Rob Kardashian.

The Wall Mural Continued

Oh, hey, Kylie, Stormi, and Travis.

It Just Keeps Going

There is Kim, Kanye, Corey, and Kris.

Seriously, It's Never-Ending

There is M.J. (Kris' mom), Kourtney, and Khloé.

Finally, Kendall Shows Up

Who is that next to the model? Could that be Ben Simmons, the NBA star she's been romantically linked to? On her Instagram Story, Kendall made a point to zoom in on this section of the mural, so she seems to be telling everyone something.

Hello, Dave Chappelle

Yeah, he grabbed the mic.

And There's French Montana

Remember when he dated Khloé?

There's Caitlyn

Like Kim declared on her story, "The whole family is here. Look."

Corey, Kris, & Kanye Chilling

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

What a trio.

The Ball Pit Is For Real

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Yep.

Kylie's Cake Is Something

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Let's hope Kylie doesn't actually feel as bad as this doll.

The End

These dolls of Kylie and her BFF, Jordyn Woods, sure look rough. Also, don't you love how they're wearing the same outfits Kylie and Jordyn wore to the party?

It's probably safe to say Kylie had an amazing 21st birthday.