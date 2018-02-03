Lady Gaga Cancels European Tour Dates For Health Reasons & It's A Reminder About The Importance Of Self-Care
In news that's bound to break Little Monsters' hearts, Lady Gaga canceled the rest of her European tour. However, while fans may be upset, they're sure to be super understanding, since the reason for canceling her shows is due to serious health issues. A statement posted to Gaga's Twitter and Instagram early Saturday reads:
The statement continues by noting that she's receiving treatment from doctors: "She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come." And if it's any consolation to disappointed fans, those with tickets will be able to receive a refund, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 6.
This next part of the statement comes directly from Gaga herself:
It may not have been an easy decision for her to make, but Gaga's choice reflects the importance of self-care, and it's a valuable lesson in itself.
After Gaga posted the announcement, her fans flooded the comments section with support, encouraging her to take the time she needs to get better. Instagram messages ranged from "Omg that’s scary! We love you Gaga, and all of us little monsters will be supporting you, praying for you, and standing by you through this. We know you’ll come back even stronger!!" to "take your time and don't stress, your health is more important than a tour <3 love you."
Similarly, fans on Twitter expressed their respect for her decision, as well as plenty of well wishes. And of course, there was the hashtag #GetWellSoonGaga.
This isn't the first time Gaga has been open about her health struggles. The Grammy Award-winning artist told fans about struggling with chronic pain back in 2016, and in September 2017, she revealed she'd been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. At the time, she also announced she would be postponing her European world tour (which is the same tour she recently canceled the remaining dates of). In a lengthy Instagram post last fall, she wrote,
Gaga also clarified her word choice even further, explaining: "I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans." She didn't want anyone to think she was making excuses or "playing the victim."
That same sentiment rings true now. While Gaga is undeniably a fighter, it's obviously hard for her to not be able to perform. But as fans' social media reactions make clear, they have her back no matter what. And here's hoping she's back to feeling like herself and singing again in no time.