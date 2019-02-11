Amid a night full of glitz, glamour, and music, Lady Gaga and Ryan Seacrest's Grammys red carpet exchange stalled the evening for a few cringey seconds. "And next is a live performance with Bradley [Cooper] at the Oscars right?" Seacrest asked at the end of their pre-show interview. A confounded Gaga stared blankly back at him, then responded, laughing, "That was like, answer my question but I'm not really asking one."

Seacrest then said, "Well, you know, we're out of time so I have to let you go. It says 'toss to break.' Just acknowledging all of the accolades and success and the talent. Great to see you all. Congratulations." Gaga gave him a hug, and they were about to part ways...until Seacrest ended with an even more cringey sign-off.

