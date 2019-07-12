In case you missed the biggest news in beauty this week, Lady Gaga is launching HAUS LABORATORIES, her official foray into the makeup world. From July 15 through July 16, Little Monsters will be able to pre-order products from her line on Amazon, the brand's official partner, and HausLabs.com. But that's not the only thing they can expect on Amazon Live on Prime Day. Lady Gaga and Sarah Tanno, her longtime makeup artist, friend, and now Global Artistry Director of the brand, are walking you through the entire launch, from the formulations of every product to the inspiration behind the line, and last, but certainly not least, how to use HAUS LABORATORIES on yourself. Bustle got to speak with Lady Gaga about her line and got an exclusive sneak peek at her and Tanno's intimate chat.

"I couldn't be more excited about revealing my new beauty company HAUS LABORATORIES. This has been a dream of mine for a really long time," Gaga shares with Bustle. "I really struggled with my self-esteem growing up and makeup changed everything for me. I don't necessarily think that you need makeup in order to feel brave or feel courageous or to love yourself, but it's one of the ways that I learned to love me and I just want to share all of that love with my fans and with the world."

On July 15 at 6 p.m. ET, in addition to being able to place their pre-orders for HAUS LABORATORIES (which officially launches in September), customers will be able to hear from Lady Gaga about her creative process, her passion for the line, and her love for her fans.

In a big reveal on Amazon.com/Live, Gaga and Tanno sit at a kitchen table, engaging in a personal conversation about how they worked together to co-create the line. From the exchange, viewers will learn that Tanno was very much involved in the creation of HAUS LABORATORIES, from product development to testing through an artistry lens. Both Gaga and Tanno wanted to create high-quality, pigment-forward products that could be versatile so people can "color inside or outside of the lines," and they'll share exactly how they did that.

In the sneak peek, Gaga reveals that HAUS LABORATORIES has been something she's been dreaming of creating for quite some time now. With her hair pulled back, wearing a gorgeous black cat eye and nude glossed lips, she says, "For me, this is not just about makeup. This is about the message that we're trying to send out to the world."

Gaga and Tanno will also talk about the HAUS LABORATORIES formulations, the persona of each of the products, and all the different ways they like to use and wear the Glam Attack Shimmer Powders, the RIP Lip Liners, and Le Riot Lip Glosses — demonstrated on Gaga. This way, you'll be able to learn from the creators and experts themselves, so come September when the products arrive at your doorstep, you'll feel empowered and ready to wear it on yourself.

If you want to be one of the first people to shop HAUS LABORATORIES and get a makeup tutorial from Lady Gaga, be sure to mark your calendars for Prime Day and head over to Amazon Live at 6 p.m. ET. And don't forget to check out HausLabs.com for more content from Gaga and Tanno.