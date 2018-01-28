Lady Gaga's 2018 Grammys Dress Was Heavy On The Drama

When Lady Gaga rolls up to the red carpet, all eyes are always on her. After all, the singer has a reputation to stun in avant-garde looks. Disagree? Let's all just take a moment to remember the infamous meat dress heard 'round the world from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. It goes without saying that Lady Gaga and her fashion sense are unpredictable and eccentric. It's understandable, then, that fans and fashionistas waited with held breath to see Gaga's 2018 Grammys red carpet look. Let's just say her get-up on the crimson carpet did not disappoint.

Lady Gaga wore a glam black gown on the 2018 Grammys carpet, which was heavy on drama. The look included a full body black lace bodysuit with a heavy huge black skirt and a high slit to show some leg. And, yes, of course there was a traffic-stopping train trailing behind her.

As one of the first major celebs to pull up to the carpet, Gaga made her presence known. And she stopped the show before it even began.

No matter the garment, no look would be complete without hair and makeup in check — and Gaga certainly delivered on that front, too. Mama Monster stepped on to the carpet throwing some serious Game Of Thrones vibes with her look. Her white-blonde hair took some massive inspo from Daenerys Targaryen, pulled back into a stunning braided style.

An intricate lace-up detail accented the back of her hair, which gave the look an edgy twist. The corset-like detail was heavy on drama, much like the rest of her Grammys attire.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

All this isn't even to mention her smoky eye, which was the focal point of her makeup look. From her gown to her hair to her makeup, Gaga showed up to the Grammys serving drama. And she looked downright amazing in the process.

But let's get into the accessories. Gaga appeared to show her allegiance to Taylor Swift at the awards show, accenting her outfit with a black snake ring that looks awfully similar to the one T. Swift sells on her merch site. The snake motif of Swifts newest album is a brash reference to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. And it looks like fans may have a clue which side Lady Gaga is on.

Many were also buzzing about Gaga's massive pink diamond ring worn on her ring finger. Though Gaga's been sporting the ring for months, her appearance at the Grammys reignited engagement rumors with partner Christian Carino.

Though the star hasn't confirmed her engagement, as is her right, the ring is a stunner regardless.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's most notable accessory, however, was a simple white rose fixed to her gown — her only non-black accessory for the night. And it was for good reason. The rose was worn by Gaga and other artists in support of the Time's Up movement, which has been sweeping Hollywood after allegations of sexual assault and harassment flooded the film and TV industry over the past several months.

Women from within the music industry made an sister effort, Voices In Entertainment, to allow musical artists to show solidarity with Hollywood's current reckoning. A white rose was chosen by Voices In Entertainment and Time's Up to nod to a color often worn by Suffragettes, and to symbolize peace, hope, and resistance.

It isn't surprising that Lady Gaga, who has long used her platform for activism, was spotted wearing the rose in solidarity and support.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song "Million Reasons," and for Best Pop Vocal Album. She is also set to perform at the awards show, and she's sure to bring more show-stopping fashions to the stage.

You can always count on Lady Gaga creating a red carpet moment to remember. And her look at the 2018 Grammys is certainly no exception.