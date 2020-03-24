Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga will delay her Chromatica album indefinitely. The “Stupid Love” singer announced the news on social media on March 24 and also revealed she had planned to do a secret set at Coachella in April, which has since been moved to October due to the health crisis. Chromatica, the pop star’s sixth studio album, was initially scheduled for an April 10 release.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica," Lady Gaga shared in a Tweet via her Notes app. "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon." While she believes “art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this,” she added that it “just doesn’t feel right” for her to release the album amid the pandemic. Instead, she wanted to spend time on finding solutions.

Lady Gaga added that the focus should be on “getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

She said of her nixed Coachella set, “I had so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together… I had a secret Coachella set lined up, and a lot of other fun surprises, some of which I’m still planning to share with all of you very soon!” The singer then reiterated that “Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can’t wait.”

The Star is Born actor then urged her followers to “ALL STAY HOME” so they can inevitably “dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration” once the album drops. Gaga concluded, “I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

The news comes after the singer postponed shows from her Las Vegas concert residency, Lady Gaga Enigma, between April 30 and May 11 due to the CDC’s guidelines about large gatherings. She released “Stupid Love,” the first single from Chromatica, and a music video to go with it on Feb. 28. Her first solo single in three years, “Stupid Love” debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 on March 14.

