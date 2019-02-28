So much has happened in the nearly three years since Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney ended their engagement, but it sounds like there's still no hard feelings between them — despite recent rumors to the contrary. As People pointed out on Wednesday, Kinney apologized for liking an insulting comment aimed at Gaga that was posted on his most recent Instagram photo, and it seems like he has nothing but respect for his ex.

It all started earlier this week, when Kinney posted a photo of himself with his friend (and former hockey player) Bryan Bickell, who was visiting him in Chicago. "Stoked to be out with my guy @bbickell and his wife @abickell for the weekend. 29," Kinney wrote in his caption. "Good times in Chicago @bickellfoundation cheers @chicagocutsteakhouse."

It seemed like a harmless photo on the surface, but in the comments, things got a little nasty. The site reported that not long after Kinney's post went live, someone wrote, "Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.” Obviously, that's a pretty rude comment in itself, but what was worse was the fact that Kinney liked it — and it didn't take long for Gaga's fans to realize that he had.

But apparently, if Kinney is to be believed, it wasn't a subtle dig at Gaga or a way for the actor to show that he agrees with the comment — it was all a simple misunderstanding. Kinney is now apologizing for liking the comment, as well as offering up an explanation for what happened in another comment that he shared on the same post. According to the Chicago Fire star himself, he accidentally liked the post, which is definitely plausible. Anyone who's scrolled through Instagram comments on their phone before knows how easy it is to accidentally click on that red heart, and it can be just as easy to keep scrolling without realizing that you liked the comment in the first place.

"Sorry for the 'like.' It was an accident. I'm only proud and happy for Stef," he wrote.

taylorkinney111/Instagram

So far, Gaga herself has yet to comment on the situation, but why would she? It's been a big week for her — she did just win her very Oscar for A Star is Born on Sunday, so there's a good chance she's probably got bigger things to think about at this point. And this relationship ended years ago, so it might not even be on her radar. This is Gaga, after all.

Kinney and Gaga ended their relationship in July 2016, a little over a year after they got engaged in February 2015. Shortly after news of their split broke, Gaga released the following statement via People: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break."

It's good to hear that Kinney's liking of that comment wasn't intentional, because it was a pretty rude one. Hopefully, now that the air has officially been cleared, everyone can move on — Kinney, Gaga, and their fans included.