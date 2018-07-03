Lane Bryant's 2018 Fourth Of July Sale Includes Every Single Bra In The Store For Less Than $35
There's a good chance that you've been completely bombarded and overwhelmed with all the Fourth of July sales this season. Well, this isn't one of them — it's better. Lane Bryant is having their Semi-Annual Sale and Clearance Event right now. That means lower prices than ever on clothing and accessories. Oh, and every single bra is on sale. This is one deal that you won't want to miss.
If there was ever a time to shop, this is it. While other brands are creating Fourth of July Sale sections, Lane Bryant is marking down just about everything on the website. Just some of the sales include five for $29 panties, 50 percent off all tees and shorts, and buy one get one free clearance items. You don't need to remember a code, either.
But as great as those parts of the sale are, there's one that's even better. Every single bra on the website is for sale right now. No exceptions and no exclusions. All the prices are marks on the website, so you'll know exactly what you're getting. The most expensive bra is just $35, so get your wallets ready.
Unfortunately, the sale will end after July 4 are over. That means not too much time to shop.
A sale of this size only comes, well, twice a year. Seeing as this is one of those times, you won't want to miss it. Especially since there are no exclusions and you can shop online. It's truly never been easier to get a good deal. Oh, and if you happen to live by a Lane Bryant store, you can get in on the sale too. All the sales will be exactly the same, whether you shop online or in-stores.
Here are some of the best deals on bras of the season. Because your ladies deserve some love this holiday weekend too.
1. Cotton Boost Plunge Bra
No boring bras here. If you're looking for prints, this is the bra for you. The items are available in size B32 to H50, although many of them are already sold out, since the sale is so good.
2. Ribbon Design
Add a little color and style to your bra drawer with this design. This style has a 4.5 out of five rating too, so you already know that it's going to be good. Plus there's matching undies to go with it, which are also on sale.
3. Fishnet Sports Bra
Yes, even sporty designs are a part of the sale. These don't skimp on style, either. This bra is supportive, but still trendy at the same time. Oh, and you have six colors to choose from.
4. Two Tone Lace
Sexy straps on sale? Yes, please. The pretty pink design is still in stock in all sizes on the website too. It's the perfect in-between of something sexy and something supportive. Get it while you can, my friends.
5. Floral Printed Top
There's no better time for some floral print than summer, and this brand knows it. The design is gorgeous, and the fit will keep your ladies pushed up all day long.
6. Lace Bralette
$32.49
Of course, there are some classics up for grabs too. On top of strapless and plain colored push-ups, you can also snag some staple bralettes as a part of the sale too.
7. Mesh Half Cup
Go ahead, girl. Get a little fancy with it. At this price, you might as well try something new. There's no better way to do that than with some mesh and floral print.
This is only the start of the styles offered on the website, too. It doesn't get much better than this.