There's a good chance that you've been completely bombarded and overwhelmed with all the Fourth of July sales this season. Well, this isn't one of them — it's better. Lane Bryant is having their Semi-Annual Sale and Clearance Event right now. That means lower prices than ever on clothing and accessories. Oh, and every single bra is on sale. This is one deal that you won't want to miss.

If there was ever a time to shop, this is it. While other brands are creating Fourth of July Sale sections, Lane Bryant is marking down just about everything on the website. Just some of the sales include five for $29 panties, 50 percent off all tees and shorts, and buy one get one free clearance items. You don't need to remember a code, either.

But as great as those parts of the sale are, there's one that's even better. Every single bra on the website is for sale right now. No exceptions and no exclusions. All the prices are marks on the website, so you'll know exactly what you're getting. The most expensive bra is just $35, so get your wallets ready.

Unfortunately, the sale will end after July 4 are over. That means not too much time to shop.

A sale of this size only comes, well, twice a year. Seeing as this is one of those times, you won't want to miss it. Especially since there are no exclusions and you can shop online. It's truly never been easier to get a good deal. Oh, and if you happen to live by a Lane Bryant store, you can get in on the sale too. All the sales will be exactly the same, whether you shop online or in-stores.

Here are some of the best deals on bras of the season. Because your ladies deserve some love this holiday weekend too.

1. Cotton Boost Plunge Bra

Lane Bryant Cotton Boost Plunge Bra $35 Lane Bryant No boring bras here. If you're looking for prints, this is the bra for you. The items are available in size B32 to H50, although many of them are already sold out, since the sale is so good. Buy Now

2. Ribbon Design

3. Fishnet Sports Bra

4. Two Tone Lace

5. Floral Printed Top

6. Lace Bralette

Lane Bryant Lace Racerback Bralette $32.49 Lane Bryant Of course, there are some classics up for grabs too. On top of strapless and plain colored push-ups, you can also snag some staple bralettes as a part of the sale too. Buy Now

7. Mesh Half Cup

This is only the start of the styles offered on the website, too. It doesn't get much better than this.