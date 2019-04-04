Not all products rise to the level of super-fan status, but there's a K-beauty staple that's come awfully close lately. The beloved Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a must-have for many skin care lovers, and now, new Laneige Lip Glowy Balms are here so you can rock the brand's lip products all the time.

On April 3, Laneige took to its social media accounts to announce the creation of its brand new lip product. The brand's new Lip Glowy Balms are the everyday answer to its Lip Sleeping Mask. The product features a thinner texture that's obviously more wearable than the thicker mask and meant to be able to be applied throughout the day. For fans of the Lip Sleeping Mask, though, the new products are meant to go hand-in-hand, so don't abandon your first love. In fact, the Sephora website even called the balms a "daytime partner in crime" for the mask.

If you're a fan of the Lip Sleeping Mask, the new Lip Glowy Balms will probably be making their way into your bag, but when? Good news! The new balms are available now on the Sephora website meaning that they've arrived just in time for spring. In even better news, the price could be the best part. According to the Sephora website, the balms retail for just $15 each.

The new Laneige Lip Glowy Balms seem to be taking inspiration from the Lip Sleep Mask in another way as well. Last year, the brand launched new flavors of the sleeping mask including vanilla, apple lime, and grapefruit. While only the original berry flavor and vanilla flavor are available on the Sephora website, Laneige is bringing back different flavors for the new balm.

According to a post from Sephora's Instagram, the new Glowy Balms will come in the returning flavor of grapefruit, the original berry flavor, and new flavors of pear and peach.

Obviously these balms take cues from the brand's original Lip Sleep Mask, so just in case you're not familiar with the near cult status product, the mask retails for just $20 on the Sephora website and has over 180,000 loves with over 5,000 reviews. Those reviews place it with nearly 5 full stars. Yes, it's really that good. Honestly, all you have to do is look at what people have to say about it.

In one review, the customer explains that she's got quite the shopping habit, including spending gobs among of money on lip balms. The Laneige Lip Sleep Mask, though, it cured all her woes. In the review, the user says, "Nasty winter lips? This will erase that in two nights. Cracked lips? Three nights. Bad breakup leaving you crying with puffy undereyes and even puffier lips? One night. This stuff is magic and if this cost even $40 I would STILL buy it." Now, that's a ringing endorsement.

If you're a fan of Laneige's original Lip Sleep Mask, get ready to go shopping. The new Lip Glowy Balms are available right now at Sephora, and if you've been suffering from seasonal allergies and your lips need a little extra TLC, these balms are about to be your new best friends.