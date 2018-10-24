Halloween is just a few mere days away, which means that if you don't have all the components to your costume yet, then it's time to start scrambling. Luckily, Target Halloween makeup is well stocked and ready to go, giving you a one-stop shop to gather all the tools you will need to perfect your costume. Whether you're looking to create a glamorous look for a house party, or want to buy new palettes and colorful liquid eyeliners to draw on your face with, all the transformative tools are there.

But not all makeup is created equal. Halloween is one of those free-pass nights where you can get as experimental or creative with your makeup as you want, with zero of the judgement or side-eye looks that usually comes with that. From metallic lipstick, to mega-watt highlighted cheekbones, to rainbow hued eyelids, you can pretty much let your freak flag fly this one night. So in an effort to help you locate the sparkliest, most colorful items on sale at the big box store, ahead are all the makeup items at Target that would be perfect for Halloween night. Start stocking up!

Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette

Gilded Eyelids

NYX Professional Glitter Goals Liquid Eyeshadow $8 Target A mix of pearls and glitters that give a full coverage lid application, this gold foiled hue is perfect for a bevvy of different looks. Made with an intense dose of glitter, it won't crease or transfer onto your cheek, making it an ideal pick for Halloween makeup. It comes in eight different shades, from bronze to sparkly purple, giving you a nice range of options.

Playful Cream Eyeshadows

Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art Lid+Line+Lash $9.80 Target A tube with dual-ended shadows, this product features an intensely pigmented cream shadow on one end and a sparkly hue on the other. You can use it as an eyeshadow, transform it into an eyeliner, or even paint your lashes with it. And seeing how this product in particular comes in a range of playful colors (from teal, to purple, to gold,) it's a great weapon to have in your Halloween kit.

Prismatic Lipsticks

Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Prismatic Lipstick $2 Target This longwearing, semi-matte formula promises not to bleed and feather no matter how long you wear it, and it comes in this unicorn-inspired hue that's perfect for a costume. If this purplish-blue shade isn't quite the one you're looking for, there are seven more colors to choose from, so you have lots of options.

Dark Metallic Liquid Lipsticks

Glitter Eyeshadow Palettes

CAI All That Glitters Unicorn Palette $8 Target Douse yourself in colors and sparkle with this unicorn-inspired eyeshadow palette. Coming with 15 different glitter-packed shades, you can easily create a memorable makeup look with these playful hues.

Bright Highlighter

e.l.f. Baked Highlighter $3 Target Give yourself some megawatt shine this holiday season with the help of this Baked Highlighter. Apply it wet for a more vivid look, and build the hue so your cheekbones really shine underneath the dim house party lights.

Glitter Packed Lip Gloss

Maybelline Lip Studio Glitter Fix Glitter Lip Gloss $9 Target Give your pout some galactic shine with this glittery, multi-chrome lip gloss. Pop it over a dark lip to give it a playful update that will be perfect for Halloween. You can choose from six different shades, from olive green, to neon pink, to a gilded gold.

Metallic Liquid Eyeliner

Wet n Wild Fantasy Maker Metallic Liquid Eyeliner $4 Target Now in 10 vibrant shades, this metallic eyeliner will give your eye look an unexpected pop of color. This can also be handy for helping to create costume "masks" on your face, where you can use the different liners to draw on whatever character you're pretending to be.

Metallic Cream Lipstick

The Lip Bar Metallic Lipstick $12 Target Rock a metallic lip this year, and there is no better way to do that than through Lip Bar's collection. Lip Bar is a clean makeup company, and this particular line comes with 10 different hues to choose from. Go wild!

Colorful Liquid Lipstick

Melting Pout Metallic Liquid Lipstick $7 Target Finish off your Halloween look with a bold lip, and these gel liquid lipsticks are a great option. You can choose from yellow, to silver, to blue, and have seven other hues to pick from.

Target has all of your makeup needs covered. Now all you have to do is get to the checkout without buying up the other half of the store. Good luck, friends.