Season 22 of The Bachelor has been filled with romance, roses, and, of course, drama. The season also included its fair share of Laurens, which isn't anything new to the franchise. The last Lauren standing, Lauren Burnham, bears a striking similarity to Lauren Bushnell, who won Season 20. Two Laurens B who look like they could be twins? It's kind of surprising it took this long in the Bachelor world.

Maybe this similarity could have been written off as just a coincidence. But, they are both literally "Lauren B." And they have such a similar look with their wavy blonde hair, green/hazel eyes, and small statures. Honestly, if you swapped in Bushnell for Burnham at any point during Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season, no one would even notice. OK, maybe some eagle-eyed fans would notice... but it would definitely take them a minute to figure out that Ben Higgins' former fiancee was subbing in.

In addition their similar appearances and names, they are comparable because of their frontrunner status on their respective seasons. Bushnell, of course, won Higgins' final rose on her season of The Bachelor. And, regardless of how quiet their first one-on-one date was, Burnham seems to have stolen Luyendyk Jr.'s heart, too.

It's not even as though the original Lauren B. appeared on the show all that long ago. She won Higgins' heart only two seasons ago (even though the two have since broken up). So, the season, and the OG Lauren B., are probably fresh in the minds of many who have made this wild connection.

Indeed, a good deal of people have been awestruck by how identical the Lauren Bs appear:

In case you were still unconvinced at the Laurens' almost twin-like status, see how you fare on this photo-based quiz:

1. Which Lauren is this? The two both have gorgeous blonde manes.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2. And which Lauren, in one of her in the moments on The Bachelor, is this?

ABC

3. OK, those might have been a tad easy. Which Bachelor star is this?

ABC

4. Like, this could literally be either Lauren. So, it's totally understandable to be stumped:

Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5. Serious props go out to you if you can decipher which Lauren this is:

Paul Hebert/ABC

6. And finally, which Lauren, with some perfectly sculpted eyebrows, is this?

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And the answers...

Bushnell, during one of the many events she attended with her ex-fiancé, Higgins. Burnham, as she talked about her relationship with Luyendyk. Burnham, during what was a "wow"-worthy date, at least in Luyendyk's eyes. Bushnell, at an event with her current boyfriend, Devin Antin. Burnham, as she was getting to know the Bachelor towards the beginning of the season. Bushnell, as she attended an event (pre-breakup).

Of course, the most dedicated Bachelor fans probably aced this little quiz in their sleep. But, I'm not gonna judge you if you still have some trouble with it. They just look so similar.

The Lauren B. doppelgänger situation isn't the only similarity amongst current and past Bachelor contestants. When the initial cast list came out, many immediately noticed that this season's Chelsea Roy bore a striking similarity to Olivia Caridi, who appeared on Higgins' season of The Bachelor.

And, just on the subject of similarities, Tia looks like the love child of JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley, who also originally appeared on Higgins' season:

Wait a second, are the Bachelor producers just securing the same girls from Season 22 to compete on Arie's season? Because, they definitely would have me fooled if that's the case.