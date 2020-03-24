Love may be blind, but when you're in quarantine, it's also be pretty tiring. There's no people that know this more than the cast of Love Is Blind, the Netflix phenomenon that everyone is watching while they're stuck at home. In fact, Love Is Blind stars Lauren and Cameron have some tips for couples in quarantine — and singles too.

If you're quarantining with a significant other, Lauren and Cameron say there's nothing wrong with taking a little bit of alone time in separate rooms. "Even though we're stuck together, I feel like that me time, that individual time, is super important," Lauren explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "You just gotta make sure you're good too, outside of just being with someone else."

And if you need some ideas on how to take advantage of that time, look no further. "I gave myself, like, a mini spa night last night," she said. "I went to the bathroom, closed the door, gave myself a facial. Cam gave me my space and it was great." And if you need stuff to do with your partner, they've got that covered as well. "We've been taking the dogs on walks, making funny videos together, watching movies," Cameron said, stressing that variety and structure were the most important things.

As they told Entertainment Tonight, the Love Is Blind fan favorites have also been keeping in touch with their fellow cast-mates in very fun yet unconventional ways. "The one thing we've been doing is challenges with [our co-stars] on Instagram, like push-up challenges, and doing different TikToks," Cameron said. "Just finding fun ways to interact with each other and stay in touch."

Lauren is also using her forced stay-at-home time to reconnect with friends and loved one that she hadn't talked to in a while — from afar, of course. "I've never Skyped so many of my friends before," she said. "One of my friends I hadn't talked to in forever reached out and we video chatted. We're like, 'How come we don't do this more often?' It's actually kind of nice to talk to people you haven't talked to in a long time."

The couple recently showed off how they're keeping themselves entertained while quarantined — by moonwalking, posing with their dog, and basically grinding on each other in the most hilarious way on TikTok. Boredom drives you to do wild things, people.

