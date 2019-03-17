The closest thing to a Gilmore Girls reunion since the 2016 Netflix revival could be coming soon. Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of both The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, March 16, that Lauren Graham could guest star on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 in a seemingly mysterious role. Apparently, the former Gilmore Girls star has requested to play a specific person on the Amazon series, but only she and Sherman-Palladino know who that character is.

Sherman-Palladino told ET, "Lauren made a request, and Lauren is my queen and the reason I have a career, so I honor the request of Lauren Graham. Hopefully [she'll be in season three]. It would be lovely."

There is no disputing Graham's queen status, nor the thrill one gets when these two talented women team-up. However, Graham's possible role is being kept a secret for now. One can only speculate about where a cameo from the Gilmore Girls star would fit into the Mrs. Maisel universe. But lots of fun developments have already been announced for Season 3, including a possible Sterling K. Brown appearance and a trip to Florida for a storyline involving Tony Shalhoub's character. Though there isn't a set release date for the next installment just yet, speculation about Graham's involvement is sure to have fans talking.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's definitely about time a Gilmore girl showed up on Maisel as both shows celebrate the fast-talking lives of women who forge their own paths. As it turns out, Graham agreed with fans who wanted to see her on the show, pitching Sherman-Palladino back in 2018 about parts she could play. The series creator told The Hollywood Reporter in a January 2018 interview, "Lauren wants to be something very specific. She has it all figured out."

The possibilities for Graham are endless. She could play a member of Midge's extended family (ensuring she could be back for unlimited future episodes). Or perhaps she's connected to Susie Myerson, whose past has never been fully explored before. She would also be a natural playing a comedian alongside Jane Lynch's Sophie Lennon or real-life comic Lenny Bruce. Our imaginations will have to run wild with the possibilities until Sherman-Palladino hints at any details.

Believe it or not, this is the first time Graham will be appearing on one of Sherman-Palladino's shows since Gilmore Girls. (Bunheads was robbed of the Lorelei appearance it deserved!) But Graham and Sherman-Palladino's love for each other runs deep, as evidenced at January's Producers Guild Awards. "Literally my life changed when she walked in the door because there was no Gilmore Girls 'til Lauren Graham existed and, you know, that is a bond,” Sherman-Palladino said, per ET. "I don’t know what my life would be without you."

No matter what part Graham takes on, she is a guaranteed natural at nailing Sherman-Palladino's lightning speed dialogue. There's no doubt that she'll fit right into the Mrs. Maisel universe. (And Alexis Bledel, consider this your formal invite to follow suit.)