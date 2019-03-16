Midge is taking her show on the road, and that means there's big things ahead in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 — not just for her, but for everyone in her orbit. At the show's PaleyFest panel in Los Angeles on March 15, series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and the series' stars opened up about where the next season will take Midge, whether or not the character is a feminist, and even shared that a This Is Us favorite could make a guest appearance. Despite it being too early for Season 3 to have a premiere date, it's already clear this is going to be a major year for the 2018 Best Comedy Emmy winner.

Lots of tidbits were dropped at the panel according to reports from outlets like The Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Tonight, but one of the most exciting pieces of news to come out of the event is that Sterling K. Brown may guest star on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3. At the 2019 Screen Actor's Guild Awards, the show's star, Rachel Brosnahan, told ET how much she adored Brown. Now it seems a guest appearance is actually in the works — if the busy This Is Us actor's schedule permits.

"[Brosnahan] doesn't have to campaign very hard. We all want Sterling K. Brown on the show," Sherman-Palladino revealed to ET on the PaleyFest red carpet. "Sterling K. Brown happens to be a very busy man. We love him. We are trying to find stuff that works with his schedule."

It's unclear who Brown would play — although a famous actor or comedian from the '50s and '60s would be ideal — but just knowing that he and Brosnahan could banter together onscreen is reason enough to hope his schedule will allow him to drop by Season 3.

Even if Brown's guest appearance doesn't work out, Midge is going to be busy in Season 3. At the end of Season 2, she committed to heading out on the road to make comedy her career. But the reality of her decision is going to be more complex than she suspected. "Her journey this year that we've set out for her is it's the first time she's setting out as a road comic, it's the first time she's getting paid for this, it's the first time she's going to have consistency, and she's dealing with audiences that aren't her people," Sherman-Palladino said, per Variety. "That is going to bring its own story twist to it, we're definitely going to some different places in Season 3."

If Brosnahan had her way, Midge's new direction would also include embracing the reemerging feminist movement of the '60s. According to Variety, when the actor was asked what part of history she'd like to see her character interact with, she discussed the women's movement of the era. However, she also said she thinks Midge has a way to go before declaring herself a feminist. "If someone were to say the word to Midge, she'd be like 'Oh I don't burn my bras' and I'd like to see her bump up against the very loud and proud ones," Brosnahan told THR. Given how much Midge has come into her own, that truly does sound like the logical next step for her character.

Sadly, Midge might not be ready to officially join the feminist movement in Season 3, but her life will continue to change in exciting ways. Sherman-Palladino explained to ET, "We're sort of expanding on the idea that Midge's decision [to pursue comedy] became a hurricane and blew everyone off course, and everybody is finding their new reality this year. It's big and scary, and [our crew] back in New York is crying."

It sounds like Season 3 could be the show's biggest year yet, both from a story-telling standpoint and in terms of scope. Couple that with a possible Brown guest appearance, and the next season can't arrive on Amazon soon enough.