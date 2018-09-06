Coffee lovers rejoice and behold the glory that is this new giant coffee museum in Italy. Lavazza, the fourth largest coffee company in the world, has opened a brand new coffee museum in Turin, Italy, and it is everything every caffeine freak could ever want or dream.

Starting this summer, visitors of the Lavazza Museum will get an immersive coffee experience from the moment they enter the museum to when they leave, likely with a caffeine buzz. When you first walk in, you get a Museo Lavazza espresso mug which will activate certain interactive parts of the museum. (Think, those self-guided museum tour wands but better because coffee.) You can get a taste (pun fully intended) of this experience on the Museo Lavazza website where you can virtually explore a handful of the exhibits the museum has to offer.

Because Lavazza has been in business since 1895, there are over 120 years of rich history for visitors to explore in the museum. If you’re a fan of vintage gadgets, the museum has antique espresso machines showing how lattes used to be made. If you love a good story, the museum also shares the origins of how the company grew to be what it is today. If you’re interested in the mechanics of how a bean becomes a delicious cup of coffee, the tour will more than answer that question.

And, of course, if you’re interested in tasting some delicious coffee, no coffee museum would be complete without a complimentary cup of joe. At the end of the tour, according to Travel + Leisure, museum guests get to try one classic coffee drink, like a drip coffee or an espresso, and one specialty drink, like a cocktail infused with coffee.

Tickets to the museum are cost just 10€ (a little more than $11) for adults, and 8€ (a little more than $9) for guests under the age of 26 or over 65. Chances are you’ve paid close to that just for a fancy coffee drink. So, eleven bucks is a pretty good deal for a museum tour plus a couple coffee drinks.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In case you’re already looking at flights to Italy, the museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last admission is at 5:30 so make sure you arrive with plenty of time to peruse the museum and sip on some coffee.

According to Delish, the Lavazza Museum is part of a larger development project in Turin hoping to bring more tourism to the area. The museum is right next to two restaurants, one of which is Condividere, an upscale, gourmet restaurant in Turin. You’ll need to soak up all that caffeine with something.

Eurofiere on YouTube

If food-centric museums are your thing, you could very easily plan a tour of food museums around the world. Start right here in the United States with the Avocado Museum,...if you’re able to score tickets. According to the website for The Cado, the pop up museum located in San Diego, admissions tickets are selling out quickly. Per the website, the museum is meant to be an immersive experience for avocado lovers, packed with Instagram-worthy photo ops and, of course, a post-tour menu of avocado-centric dishes.

Then, fly across the country for the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City. You’ve likely seen images of sprinkle pools flooding your Instagram feed. The Museum of Ice Cream is to thank for that. While the museum itself only has temporary locations, they recently opened The Pint Shop. This is a permanent NYC shop where people can snag pints of ice cream with flavors inspired by the museum exhibits, like Sprinkle Pool.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have multiple flights to book.