They might be one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood, but it turns out that if The Last Song had a different leading man, Miley Cyrus might never have met her husband. In an interview with Today, Liam Hemsworth revealed that he almost wasn't cast in The Last Song, due to an issue with his Visa.

According to People, the newly-married actor told the news program that things could have ended up very differently if the original actor who was cast as Will Blakelee had been able to take the role. "That was the first job I got [in the U.S.], and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa," Hemsworth explained. "They cast another kid, and it didn’t work out with him." (According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor in question was Rafi Gavron, who is best known for playing Ally's manager in A Star is Born.)

"My agent calls me like, whispering, like 'You’ve got to go to Disney right now. It’s not working out with the other guy. You’ve got to go in and read with Miley again,'" Hemsworth recalled. "I come in and everyone starts clapping like, 'We should have gone with you first!'"

And if you're thinking that story is proof that Cyrus and Hemsworth were truly fated to be together, well, the actor agrees with you: "It’s sort of weird how it all comes together, and then 10 years later I’m here, married," Hemsworth said in the interview. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at Cyrus' home in Franklin, Tennessee just before Christmas, and though Hemsworth admitted to Today host Willie Geist that "we try and keep as much of it as private as we can," he couldn't help but gush a little bit about his now-wife.

"I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person," Hemsworth said with a smile.

The newlyweds are clearly feeling the love after their recent wedding, as the pair shared loving messages to each other on Valentine's Day. "My Valentine every single day," Cyrus wrote alongside a photo of the couple goofing around on their wedding day. Next to a shot of them embracing underneath a canopy of flowers, the singer gushed, "Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!"

Hemsworth — who wasn't able to attend the premiere of his new rom com, Isn't It Romantic — praised Cyrus for attending the event on his behalf, writing, "Sorry I couldn’t make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days. Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe!"

Cyrus also used the opportunity to tell fans how proud she is of her new husband and his work in the film, praising his sense of humor and talent in a series of adorable tweets. "So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic," Cyrus wrote on social media on Feb. 11.

"I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy!" she continued, "He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest."

Now, almost ten years after Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song, it's clear that the couple were meant to be together, and are more in love than ever. It's hard to believe that this adorable Hollywood power couple almost never came together — and that The Last Song would never have introduced the world to Hemsworth as the charming heartthrob he is.