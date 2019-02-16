Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are bringing a whole new meaning to the term marital bliss. According to People, Liam Hemsworth pranked Miley Cyrus, as seen in a throwback video that he posted. Based on the short clip, it's clear that the pair's relationship is full of so much love and laughter.

On Feb. 15, Hemsworth posted a video featuring a fun moment between him and his wife. He wrote, "Came across this little gem. 😂 I’ll never stop ;) ❤️❤️" In the clip, Cyrus has her eye on her husband, as she knows that he may be up to some kind of prank. As she approaches the vehicle that he's sitting in, she says, "[I'm] skeptical." But, after Hemsworth urges her to "jump on in" a couple of times, she finally does take a seat in their vehicle, making sure to securely fasten her seatbelt just in case there's any funny business.

She was right to be a bit skeptical, as shortly after Hemsworth begins to drive their cart, he lets out a high-pitched scream. His surprising outburst causes Cyrus to jump in her seat and cover her face with her hands. Of course, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer takes the prank in stride, even as her husband breaks into a fit of laughter.

In response to the fun video, Cyrus commented on the Isn't It Romantic star's post and jokingly said, "I hate/love you." You know what they say, the couple that can laugh together, stays together.

Liam Hemsworth/Instagram

As People went on to note, this isn't the first time that Hemsworth has pranked the singer (and chronicled the jokes on social media). According to the publication, the actor pulled a similar move in September when the two were taking a drive. As he highlighted on his Instagram Story at the time, he let out a shrill scream, which caused Cyrus, who was putting on lipstick in the passenger seat of their car, to lurch a bit in her seat. She reportedly told him in the clip, “You are going to f— up my f—— LIPSTICK!" But, again, she obviously didn't hold the prank against him.

Hemsworth, once again, pulled a driving prank on his significant other back in August, as he showcased on Instagram. This time, the prankster (who can be seen wearing an interesting mask) makes another loud, surprising noise, which makes Cyrus lurch forward in her seat. He captioned the video with, "Gets her every time." Seeing as though this has happened more than once, maybe the singer should take over driving duties from now on?

In case you missed it, Cyrus and Hemsworth recently tied the knot in late December. As you can see, their relationship prior to getting hitched has already been full of tons of fun. And, according to the prank master himself, married life doesn't appear to be much different. In late January, during the G'Day USA Gala, Hemsworth spoke about how it feels to be married to his longtime love. According to Entertainment Tonight, he said, "It's the best. It's the best, and continued, "I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky."

No matter whether they're supporting each other on the red carpet, or joking around with endless pranks, it definitely sounds like Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship really is the best.