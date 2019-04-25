This is what true love looks like. Miley Cyrus can't stop gushing over Liam Hemsworth. On Wednesday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer posted a video of the couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on her Instagram and a photo of Hemsworth on her Instagram Story. She accompanied both posts with quite the captions proving not only she is she extremely attracted to her husband, but that she's truly his biggest fan.

First, let's discuss her video. As you can watch below, the short clip shows Cyrus and Hemsworth posing for photos on the purple carpet at the Endgame world premiere which was held in Los Angeles on April 22. While doing their thing as celebrities, out of nowhere Cyrus stuck out her tongue and pretended to lick Hemsworth. Hey, who can blame her, right? Her caption and hashtags say it all, as the musician wrote,

"When he looks good enough to eat ! #Snack #SugarDaddy."

Based on that caption alone, there's no denying Cyrus is happily married to Hemsworth, who she first met on the set of The Last Song based on Nicholas Sparks' book of the same name. And here they are 10 years later committed to one another with Cyrus calling Hemsworth a "snack" and her "sugar daddy."

If that isn't enough, Cyrus also took to her Instagram Story, where she posted a close-up of Hemsworth's face. Once again, the Younger Now artist didn't hold back in her caption. She wrote,

"I'm literally freakishly obsessed with [my] husband right now. Like, always has [sic] been, always will be, but RN it's EXTRA compulsive."

If anything, fans can rest assured that Cyrus and the Isn't It Romantic star are still going strong. Furthermore, the spark and chemistry between the couple certainly hasn't been extinguished. The fact that they don't hide how much they love each other is one of the many reasons fans can't get enough of Hemsworth and Cyrus.

The two have definitely had their ups and downs over the years, including losing their Malibu home in the California wildfires this past November. As difficult as a time it was for them, Cyrus revealed the tragedy brought them closer together. Actually, the wildfires made them realize that they wanted to get married as soon as possible. They said "I do" on Dec. 23, 2018. In a February essay for Vanity Fair, she wrote,

"What Liam and I went through together changed us. I'm not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be 'in the now' as much as possible."

They've literally had to sort through rubble to get to this point in their romantic relationship, and it sounds like they're better for it. Now, Cyrus and Hemsworth couldn't be more thrilled to call each other husband and wife, or you know, "snack" or "sugar daddy."