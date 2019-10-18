In response to ITV’s new clip of the upcoming documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, actor Lili Reinhard defended Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and criticized press treatment of women as a whole. In a widely-circulated clip published on Friday, Meghan, who looked perceptibly sad in the eyes, opened up about the tolls of negative press amid her pregnancy with son Archie, whom she welcomed with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on May 6.

“This breaks my heart,” Reinhart tweeted alongside a clip of the documentary on Friday. “We live in such an entitled world these days. Everyone feels they have the right to scrutinize and judge. It’s disgusting. And if you’re one of those people who goes online to talk about women, whom you know nothing about, you need to check yourself.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which is to debut on Sunday in the UK on ITV at 9 p.m., chronicles a behind-the-scenes look at Meghan and Harry’s 10-day royal tour in South Africa, which kicked off on Sept. 23 and concluded on Oct. 2. In the clip, the royal mom opened up to British journalist Tom Bradby about how the negative press affected her during her pregnancy.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” Meghan said in the interview. “And then when you have a newborn, you know, and especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. Also, thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When Bradby asked whether it would be fair to suggest that she has not really been OK — and that it has “really been a struggle” — Meghan simply replied, “Yes.” The clip has garnered widespread support online, with the hashtag #WeLoveYouMeghan trending on Twitter shortly after. Along with Reinhart, several other public figures have rallied behind the royal.

“Sudden prominence is a very dehumanizing experience,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday. “There’s a part of your life that you lose, & it later dawns on you that you’ll never get it back. The people who treat you like a human make all the difference.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s garnered support from others, such as Monica Lewinsky. She tweeted, “@AOC is 1000% right.”

Journalist Katie Couric then weighed in with her support. “I so admire #MeghanMarkle for being honest, open and vulnerable about the struggles she’s faced as a new mother and very public figure,” she tweeted. “#WeLoveYouMeghan”

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be suing the British tabloid The Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers. In a statement published on Oct. 1 on their official Sussex Official website, Harry cited alleged “relentless propaganda” and “false and malicious” media harassment against Meghan, which stems back to when the couple first started dating in 2016.

In the lawsuit, Harry even invoked the death of his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 while pursued by paparazzi. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” Harry’s statement read. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

For more behind-the-scenes insights of Meghan and Harry's royal tour in South Africa, tune into Harry & Meghan: An African Journey on Sunday on ITV.