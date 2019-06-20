For many style fans, summer means the arrival of vibrant color and party prints. Sure, if you're a black on black, all the time kind of person, that's totally cool, too. If not, though, Lilly Pulitzer's most popular prints are coming back from the vault, and these summertime favorites are the perfect way to kick off the warmest months of the year.

If you're already a big fan of the big-on-print brand, then you'll likely know that June 21 is National Wear Your Lilly Day. The event is celebrated on the first day of summer, and well, there's not really a more festive brand you can wear for the start of the warm months. With its bright colors and bold patterns, Lilly Pulitzer has always screamed summer. Now, to celebrate the season and National Wear Your Lilly Day, the brand is bringing back five of its most popular prints that have been in vault, including some that haven't been seen in 10 years.

According to the brand, the returning prints are Deep, Skinny Dippin’, Coronado Crab, In the Beginning, and Red Right Return. Each of the patterns are part of a capsule collection that will be returning for a limited time on June 20. For Lilly shoppers, this means you need to get your hands on the releases quickly or you may not see them again.

How exactly do you shop the returning Lilly Pulitzer prints?

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

On June 20, the brand launched the collection, and it is currently available on the Lilly Pulitzer website. The five returning prints aren't just for womenswear, either. You can find them for every single member of the family. As for pricing, items start at just $38 but there are splurge items that retail for up to $368.

If you need a refresher on what the prints look like, here's your updated peek at some of Lilly's most iconic patterns that will be available.

Into The Deep

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

The ocean-themed print is filled with everything from starfish to sand dollars and hasn't been seen since 2016.

Coronado Crab

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

According to a press release from the brand, this print hasn't been available in new styles in a massive 10 years, and now is your chance to snag it.

Skinny Dippin'

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Pink is the hottest color for the summer, and Lilly Pulitzer seems to know that. This pretty in pink pattern is a must shop in 2019.

In The Beginning

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

In The Beginning is all about the story and best moments of the brand. This pattern is making its return for the first time since 2012.

Red Right Return

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

Featuring sailboats and waves, this 2015 print is still one of the brand's most popular. Now you can get it again.

Of course, the returning Lilly Pulitzer patterns aren't the only thing the brand is doing to celebrate summer. They're also debuting a brand new pattern, kind of. The new Lilly Pulitzer Summer Remix print is a mash-up of 12 fan-favorite patterns made into one, brand new patchwork design.

Courtesy of Lilly Pulitzer

If you want to shop any of the five popular Lilly Pulitzer prints that are returning for summer or you want the brand new patchwork Summer Remix print, they're all available now on the Lilly Pulitzer website. Time to get shopping and get ready to wear your Lilly all summer long.