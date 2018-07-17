Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda is known for many brilliant things, including a pretty stellar Twitter account. His over 2 million followers enjoy daily anecdotes about everything from behind-the-scenes looks at his hugely celebrated musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, countless gems of wisdom about his creative process, family stories from his childhood, and his popular "GMorning, GNight" tweets. The latter are so popular, in fact, that Miranda took to his account back in May to ask followers whether they would be interested in a GMorning, GNight book — a compilation of some of his best tweets in the series. With 70 percent voting in the affirmative, Manuel promised that he would figure out a way to make it happen. And if there was ever any doubt that Manuel's enviable work ethic would produce said book, that doubt has been squashed with the news that Random House will be releasing GMorning, GNight! Little Pep Talks For Me & You on Oct. 23 — with illustrations by Manuel's fellow Twitter luminary and Everyone's a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too author Jonny Sun.

For those unaware, Manuel's "GMorning, GNight" tweets are a series in which Manuel takes to Twitter to offer his followers either a good morning or good night, with some serious motivation to go along with it. While Miranda is undoubtedly adept at social media, he also uses his tweets to remind people (and himself) to get off their phones and go live their best lives; many of his "GMorning" tweets offer encouragement to go make things, to spend time with loved ones, and to ignore the nagging voices that hold us all back, while the "GNight" tweets encourage rest and reflection. It's the sort of encouragement so many of us definitely need in 2018, and to have them in physical book form to turn to when a social media break becomes necessary? Genius.

The book is just another entry into Manuel's busy 2018. Creatively, he is currently adapting The Kingkiller Chronicle by Patrick Rothfuss for film and television, and the Mary Poppins movie in which he stars is slated for release in December. Beyond that Manuel has spent much of his time advocating for the recovery of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, and he recently participated in the Families Belong Together march, where he performed a moving rendition of the lullaby "Dear Theodosia" from Hamilton. As usual, Manuel has clearly been working nonstop... and with all the awesomeness he's been producing, we're definitely grateful.