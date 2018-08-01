On the heels of her 55th birthday on July 30, Lisa Kudrow reflected on being pregnant on the set of Friends to People. During the recent sit down, Kudrow opened up about her time filming while she was pregnant with her son Julian Stern, who is now 20 years old. Describing the tight-knit relationship that she shared with other cast members of the show, Kudrow explained to People:

“The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, ‘All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you.' And when I was pregnant, then they would say, ‘Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!’ ‘Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name.”

She added, “So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle.”

Giving insight on her past two decades as a parent, Kudrow explained “Nothing on planet Earth prepares you for being a mother.” She later shared her "single proudest parenting moment" with the outlet, saying:

“I gave [Julian] advice about the internet and I [said], ‘That stuff’s there forever.' You’re gonna look back at this stuff and you’re gonna go, ‘Oh my God, I can do so much better than that now,’ and you might be embarrassed.”

Kudrow's Friends' castmates and crew were seemingly over the moon about Julian's birth in May 1998. Upon the news that Kudrow had delivered the baby boy Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani on the show, joked to People, saying: “I’m really happy that Lisa’s baby is here. And I was just kidding about offering to babysit.”

When The Emmy-nominated actor gave birth, her Friends character Phoebe Buffay was ending her fourth season on the show and was still serving as the surrogate mother of triplets for brother and his wife. The character would later give birth on the show’s fifth season. During that time Friends executive producer Marta Kauffman shared that Kudrow “had a glorious pregnancy, telling People that everyone on the set, "couldn’t keep their hands off her belly, but she was always a good sport about it.”

It certainly a nostalgic moment for fans to relive especially given that there's seemingly no chance of a Friends reboot anytime in the near future – if ever. The show's co-creator David Crane completely knocked the possibility of a Friends revival while serving as a panelist The Wrap’s Emmy Series comedy show runners in June, saying:

“Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done. That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending.”

For her part, Kudrow seemed to have mixed feelings about the idea of a reboot when speaking with The Conan O'Brien Show in January, saying:

“They’re rebooting everything. I mean, something should be done, but I don't know — how does that work with Friends, though? That was about people in their 20s, 30s. The show isn’t about people in their 40s, 50s. And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad. That’s not fun.”

It's almost hard to believe that Friends has been off the air for more than 14 years. With no signs or prospects of a revival in sight, these memories are just the bit of nostalgia that fans could use.